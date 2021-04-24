Brie Larson Has A New MCU Mission – To Stop Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow

Captain Marvel vs. Black Widow might not be an equal match-up in the comics. But, fans have been questioning how the two fit together in the future of the MCU for a long time. Could Carol Danvers stand up to the massive popularity that Black Widow enjoyed during the initial phases of the MCU? Could Brie Larson upstage Scarlett Johansson?

Fans know that the fight between Captain Marvel vs. Black Widow is the fight for the soul of the MCU itself. The universe has expanded beyond the realms of shadowy cabals hidden deep within the Earth and explores the deeper reaches of space. A better Avengers makes sense for dealing with the multiverse that is set to come. And while Black Widow might have made sense in the earlier phases of the MCU, she can’t fight the monsters that are yet to come.

Highlights —

The fight for creative control of Captain Marvel

Brie Larson paid highest for leading Avengers

Could Brie Larson oust Scarlett Johansson completely?

The Looming Threat

Scarlett Johansson was the woman who defined superheroes for women in the past decade. Gal Gadot came in later as Wonder Woman, and Brie came in even later with Captain Marvel. However, before it all, there was Scarlett, playing out her iconic role as Black Widow.

What is Brie Larson doing to stop Scarlett Johansson Black Widow from ruling MCU?

It’s strange to think then that Scarlett might not have been Black Widow at all. In an interview, she recalled that she was not the first choice for the role.

She might have been passed on for the sake of Emily Blunt. Scarlett did get the role and became one of the central characters in the Avengers franchisee that has ruled the heart of fans for the past decade and more.

When Marvel released their trailer for a ‘Black Widow’ movie late into 2019, it made sense that Marvel wasn’t abandoning their female starfighter in the lurch after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ But, Black Widow was no longer the only woman who was starring in MCU, Brie Larson was in the scene as Captain Marvel, and she had put in her turn as the iconic Carol Danvers.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Audiences would remember that Brie didn’t have Scarlett’s pedigree or her reputation when she started out playing the role of Carol Danvers. Scarlett, who has played roles in Woody Allen movies, has been an A-lister for a very long time and a core part of the Avengers from the very start. On the other hand, Captain Marvel and Brie Larson are newcomers to Avengers and stardom, respectively.

With both ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Captain Marvel 2’ approaching release dates, the successes of the films are set to decide how MCU continues and whether Brie Larson would continue to be given the same control.

Brie Larson’s Control

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Brie Larson highest paid in MCU. It made sense. After all, she had only agreed to do the role after being assured of an all-women writers team and some degree of creative control over the vision they were going for.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

Brie is a fierce social justice activist, and she has strict rules for MCU to follow. People hypothesize that she might be pushing for more control as the movies go into outer space. With Captain Marvel possibly leading the Avengers for ‘Avengers 5,’ she could have authority over a decent chunk of Marvel’s decisions in the coming years.

This has worried fans, who have seen Scarlett putting out movie after movie, which centered her, but where she needn’t have pushed for control. If Brie’s pressures make the MCU take a turn for the worse, fans would rather have Black Widow come back in a significant role in the MCU.

The exit of Black Widow

As of ‘Avengers: Endgame, ’ Black Widow sacrificed herself for the sake of protecting the universe. The decision to kill Natasha didn’t sit right with the critics of the time. While the Avengers would have a woman in the leading team in the form of Carol Danvers, it seemed like MCU was replacing Natasha with just another female Avenger, not giving her credit for establishing the team in the first place.

The movie ‘Black Widow’ is supposed to give Natasha her dues as a leading lady. Fans have been excited about the film for a long time, with Scarlett asking for a standalone spin-off as early as 2014.

Video Credits: Behind The Screen

But, Brie Larson highest paid in MCU is phasing out Scarlett in the latest MCU phase, and that means fans of Black Widow would have to wait for the movie before they know if the character would have a future. MCU’s future now depends on the two films helmed by the two leading ladies of Avengers.

Brie Larson’s turn as Captain Marvel is iconic, but she could not have made it without Scarlett paving the way for female superheroes in MCU. As MCU diversifies, fans wonder if Black Widow could make a surprise return as a series regular. However, given that Brie’s control of the films depends on the stakes she has in the future of the MCU, she might not be entirely comfortable with the return of Natasha to the fold.