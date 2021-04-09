Brie Larson Getting Her Body Prepped To Fight Two New Actresses Joining Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson has a secret fitness mantra for her ‘Captain Marvel 2’ look.

Brie Larson is soon returning to the screens as Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ and fans are crazy to update themselves with every bit of information on her preparation for the role. Although the casting or plot details have been kept under wraps, Larson is keeping her fans updated about her fitness routine.

Highlights —

Brie Larson focusses on recovery for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ look

The morning routine of Brie Larson includes self-reflection, eggs, bread, and a sauna

Two more actresses join ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Brie Larson focusses on recovery for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ look

She’s been sharing how she is achieving the look for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ by getting her body primed. As we know, training to look like a superhero isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. It requires a certain level of commitment and hard work. On her Youtube channel, Larson revealed an important mantra of her fitness regime. She said that she focuses more on recovery than anything else.

Brie Larson ‘Captain Marvel 2’ look

Related: Brie Larson Is Burning With Jealousy Towards WandaVision

In the video that she released on 25th Feb, she is seen as saying, “I am starting training again for the sequel, so I’ve been doing everything I can to just get my body primed”.

“I’ve learned a lot from athletes in the recovery process, [like] how important it is to avoid injury in something like Captain Marvel — Yeah, it does require no lifting weights and all of those things, but it also requires the recovery”. She added further how she is avoiding getting injured

Larson has incorporated morning stretches into her fitness routine. And in the vlog, she notes that it’s helped her tune into her body.

Speaking on the importance of stretching, she shared in the caption, “Stretching daily has helped me a lot over the past few months”.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Speaking about self-care through stretching, she said, “It’s something I do before each of my workouts and even on days, I know my body just needs a little extra love. It’s a great way to calm down and listen to your body”.

The morning routine of Brie Larson includes self-reflection, eggs, bread, and a sauna

In the episode that she released on her YouTube channel on Feb 4, 2021, Larson divulged important points in the self-care techniques she follows in her daily morning routine. MCU’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ star begins each day with facial cleansing. She then straight goes to the kitchen to make a cup of tummy-friendly matcha green tea.

Meanwhile, her sauna is heating up, Larson does a little self-reflection in her journal. She emphasised the importance of getting all her thoughts out, connecting with herself, seeing where she’s at, and expressing gratitude. Sometimes, she writes on completely different themes.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

Larson revealed that she’s focusing on her intuitive powers and said, “Right now, one of the things that I’ve been really interested in is my intuition because I think I, as well as every person on the planet, has very strong intuition”.

Related: Captain Marvel 2: Korvac, The MCU Villain Set To Trash Brie Larson

After the reflection of her thoughts in the journal, Larson goes to her sauna to stretch, breathe, and clear her mind. Thereafter, she showers, washes her face, and gets ready for her morning regime to tone her body. Larson also disclosed that she keeps drinking water throughout her morning and often cooks for herself an easy breakfast of egg and vegan cheese sandwich.

Two more actresses join ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Besides Larson, two more actresses are getting ready for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Carol Danvers will be joined by Monica Rambeau who was recently introduced in ‘WandaVision’. Teyonah Parris will reprise her role in ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Video Credits: IGN

Marvel boss Kevin Feige divulged some details about ‘Captain Marvel 2’ at 2020’s Disney Investor Day, wherein he said that the MCU’s new Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, will join Larson as well.

Feige talked about how MCU is connecting individual stories, and said, “A fact about Ms Marvel is that her idol is Captain Marvel“.

He added, “Today, I’m excited to announce that Ms Marvel, played by Iman, will be joining Brie Larson and co-starring in Captain Marvel 2, along with a grown-up Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris — So by now, you should be getting a sense of all our interconnected storytelling”.

Let us know your thoughts on the morning routine of Brie Larson for ‘Captain Marvel 2’, in the comments section below.