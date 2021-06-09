Brie Larson Forcing Marvel To Make Her The New MCU Leader

As Captain America and Iron Man leave the Avengers, the position as the leader of the Avengers is up for grabs. A few recent reports have suggested that Brie Larson has asked Kevin Feige to let Captain Marvel rule the MCU.

Following the events taking place in the final act of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have reportedly bid their farewell to the MCU. Those two always had this subtext running through the Marvel films about one of them being the leader of the Avengers. It became more obvious in the film ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, in which the Avengers were divided into two factions, one led by Iron Man and the other Captain America.

Now that there has been a power vacuum within the Avengers, the throne is seeking a new king/queen. And as the fans now wonder who will lead the biggest band of earthly superheroes when the new danger lurks, Captain Marvel seems to be the top bet. But so is Thor, who happens to be the oldest member of the Avengers. And we shouldn’t forget that Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Anthony Mackie, who is slated to be the new Captain America. So, who’s it?

Brie Larson reportedly wants to lead the Marvel Universe

Now, news reports have surfaced recently that Brie Larson has put forth her contender-ship in front of Kevin Feige to consider her for the top position within the MCU. Daniel Richtman has reported that Brie Larson wants to replace Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to be the leader of the Marvel cinematic superhero universe.

However, it still remains to be seen whether Kevin Feige obliges her and gives her what she desires the most. But there seem to be very few problems in Brie’s way. After all, she happens to be one of the strongest superheroes in the MCU and she has also firmly established her leadership and decision-making qualities in the previous films. So, what possible problem could occur to halt that from happening.

WILL BRIE LARSON BE THE NEW LEADER OF THE AVENGERS?

The recent Hollywood trend is to bring diversity into the movies, which includes casting Black actors in key roles and relying on women for playing some of the coolest superheroes on-screen. If we look at it like that, then Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie must be the top contenders for the thing. Mackie’s case has also become stronger ever since the Black Superman thing from the DCEU has begun doing the rounds of tabloids. Believe it or not, Marvel and DC do affect each other’s decision-making.

So could Mackie be it? On the other hand, Brie is one of the very few Oscar Award-winning superheroes in Hollywood and having her leading the pack would be artistically fruitful to the MCU. Hence, we can assume that Brie is very close to becoming the top super-hero in the MCU.

BRIE LARSON TAKES ON IRON MAN AND CAPTAIN AMERICA TO BE THE NEW MCU BOSS

Brie Larson will also exhibit her team-leading skills in the upcoming Marvel film, titled ‘Captain Marvel 2‘, which is reportedly being re-titled as ‘The Marvels’. In the film, she will be seen leading a small group of superheroes, such as Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau. The official synopsis of the film reads that Captain Marvel will make her return, this time as a leader of a trio of superheroes. The film was teased in the season finale of the Marvel television series ‘WandaVision‘.

However, the reports are not all good. There were other speculations that Brie Larson was also leaving the MCU following the release of ‘The Marvels’. The decision was reportedly made by the Marvel executives, who were not very happy with Brie Larson as one of their superheroes. But it doesn’t seem very likely, given the fact that Captain Marvel remains one of their topmost superheroes after the departure of Iron Man and Captain America. Marvel isn’t really known for taking such big decisions about the casting.

While any official confirmation is yet to come our way, there is a major possibility that Brie Larson will be the next flagbearer of the Avengers.

Tell us in the comments if you are ready to enter the new phase of the MCU without Iron Man and Captain America? Also, tell us your opinions on Captain Marvel being the top contender for the Avengers’ leadership.