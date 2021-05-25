Brie Larson Ditched And Dropped By Marvel Once Again

There has been a rumour about Brie Larson being dropped from ‘The Marvels’. Is that true? Keep reading to find out.

Brie Larson is best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Her role in the MCU paved the way for a number of female superheroes. As the next phase of Marvel Studios‘ experiment begins to take shape, a new report details Brie’s role in the upcoming films. Larson has only played Carol Danvers twice, and she was expected to appear in Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ alongside Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel, played by Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, respectively. However, the studio now appears to have a different strategy.

The reason behind Brie Larson’s backlash

Has Brie Larson been recast on ‘The Marvels’?

Brie Larson seemed like a popular choice when she was announced as MCU’s Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. An actress who can blend comedy and drama; a rising star who could help lead the MCU into the next generation; and, later, an Oscar winner. Larson, without a doubt, was a perfect fit. She tweeted images of comics and did everything right, and with her obvious talent, there was little reason to doubt she’d make a good Carol Danvers.

Is Brie Larson being dropped from ‘The Marvels’?

In the months leading up to Captain Marvel’s release, things began to shift. There wasn’t necessarily a single defining event, but it was largely due to Larson’s political beliefs. Larson, like many other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a political activist and a feminist who believes strongly in pushing for greater equality (both in the film industry and the world in general).

Larson said that she noticed her press days were overwhelmingly dominated by white male and that she decided to make sure her press days were more inclusive, which drew a lot of attention. Larson later clarified her remarks, but it was clear that she was simply using her power to seek positive change and action, despite that similar comments rubbed some fans the wrong way, accusing the actress of misandry.

When the Captain Marvel marketing campaign began, there was a lot of criticism directed at Larson’s performance, including her line delivery, the fact that she wasn’t muscular enough for a superhero, and, of course, her lack of smile. There were some legitimate criticisms, or at least concerns, about Larson’s performance in the trailers, but there was also a section that was deeply rooted in sexism and trolling, particularly those commenting on Larson’s lack of smile.

Larson responded to the controversy in her own way, but sides were drawn, and any pushback against the controversy tended to double down on the controversy surrounding Captain Marvel and Larson’s casting.

According to a report from Giant Freaking Robot, the inclusion of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming sequels is part of a larger plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. However, Brie Larson will not be reprising her role as Carol Danvers for much longer. Marvel Studios is planning to replace Brie Larson with both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, according to an unnamed source.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/DiYzod2EBj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

However, it is unclear whether one of these two characters will inherit the title of Captain Marvel or whether they will team up to save the world. The studio is waiting to see how fans react to both characters, according to the report, so the decision hasn’t been made yet.

Larson will eventually relinquish the title of Captain Marvel to Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, as per Marvel studio’s plan, but this does not necessarily mean she will be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

It will be interesting to see how fans react if Monica Rambeau or Kamala Khan are chosen to replace her. Comment your thoughts down below.