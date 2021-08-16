Brie Larson Desperately Wants Nobel Prize As Carol Danvers

Brie Larson recently took to her YouTube channel to think about which of her characters is most likely to do what. She landed on a surprising answer for “Who will win the Nobel Prize?”

Larson has taken a long journey through the adventure of acting. While she had played comedic roles when she started, she has settled comfortably into indie roles as she matured. With recent forays into MCU, she has a lot of characters to draw from. So, when asked by fans about “Who is more likely to …” Brie ended up playing the game with her characters.

The characters played by Brie

Who would win the Nobel Prize?

What does this mean?

The choices were Kit, the dreamy, immature woman from ‘Unicorn Store’, Joy, the tortured mom from ‘Room’, and Carol Danvers, the superheroine in MCU. So, what dropped out?

THE CHARACTERS

You don’t get to where Brie is without playing a tonne of characters. She is a character actor. Throughout her life, from the moment when she appeared in the ‘The Late Night Show with Jay Leno’ as a kid, she has played bit roles in many comedies and been a part of cult favourites like ‘13 going on 30’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’.

Video Credits: q on cbc

For ‘Room,’ she spent a month in isolation and lost a lot of weight to fit into the role of a single parent. Reaching back to her childhood as the child of a single mother, she grew into the role of Joy. It paid off. She earned an Academy Award for her acting in the role.

‘Unicorn Store’, which was in development hell for years, got released under her control. She directed and helped make the film for Netflix.

As Carol Danvers, she has been no different. She has put in hours into training for her role as Captain Marvel. She has learned dance routines, done weight training, and pushed herself to fit into the part of a fighter pilot.

Critics have praised her acting, even if they didn’t like the movie she was in. This is why her character video on YouTube makes sense.

WHO WINS THE NOBEL PRIZE?

Brie Larson’s ambitions as Carol Danvers have been clear from the very start. Talking to “News” from Australia, Brie said, “Not making yourself smaller because it might make somebody else feel bad. I think some people might use the word cocky, but I don’t think it’s that. It’s that Carol is as strong as she knows, and that’s cool”.

She wanted the character to become a representation to young girls everywhere. She told the same interviewer that she has found herself downplaying her ambitions or becoming smaller to fit into the man’s world. So, she plays Carol as someone who doesn’t have to work into these stories. Since Carol is a confident young woman not afraid to take charge of her own life, Brie has put Carol forward as someone who would put in work to become great.

Brie Larson wants to get a Nobel Prize as Carol Danvers

When asked who among her characters would win the Nobel prize in her recent video, Brie Larson says it would be Carol Danvers. Brie Larson wants a Nobel Prize for Carol Danvers, and that makes sense.

Carol takes charge often in the movies. With her unmoving moral aptitude and her work in protecting the galaxy from extraterrestrial threats, in the MCU, Carol is a shoo-in for a Nobel prize. That is if the award is given to superheroes at all. After all, Stark isn’t given the movie award for his brave sacrifice in saving half the world.

But, as far as the characters are concerned, Kit and Joy are ordinary people who wouldn’t be running for a Nobel prize, but Carol might be.

IS THIS IMPORTANT?

Brie’s channel is one of the only connections people have to touch and understand the people behind the MCU. The series of movies that produce blockbusters like clockwork is also surprisingly aloof. Sure, Tom Holland, Hiddleston, RDJ are all fan-favourite actors.

Yet, it is Brie who comes out on her YouTube channel, day after day, to give regular updates on her life. This recent video shows how much thought she puts into each of her characters.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

Though it has been some time since she played Kit or Joy, and it has been at least a year since she filmed as Carol, she remembers minute details about her characters. As a method actor, her dedication to her craft is exemplary, and the video proves it.

Brie Larson has clear ambitions in her role as Carol Danvers. As someone who modelled the part with inspiring young girls in mind, Larson has always treated Carol as a hero who doesn’t back down. So, when asked which of her characters is most likely to win the Nobel prize, she was quick to say, “Carol”. Brie Larson is an excellent actress who knows her characters well.