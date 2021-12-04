Does Brie Larson Have A Career Left Outside Marvel?

Does Brie Larson have a bright future outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let’s find out what the future holds for Larson!

At the age of 7, Brie Larson appeared on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Len’. She performed her debut comedic sketch. However, her career took off once she landed the main part in the 2013 film ‘Short Term 12’, which earned her widespread acclaim. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, which received critical acclaim. Brie also appeared in another well-known film, ‘Room’, directed by Lenny Abrahamson, in 2015. Her performance in this film earned her multiple awards. It included an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and a BAFTA Award for her outstanding performance.

Will Brie Larson quit after 'The Marvels'?

Does Brie Larson have a career outside MCU?

Will Brie face flak outside Marvel?

Will Brie Larson quit after ‘The Marvels’?

According to speculations, Brie Larson may leave the universe of MCU films. The reason behind it is that the creators want to explore the idea of passing on the baton with the first female-only Marvel superhero squad. The studio has already explored it in the past. The most recent example is Sam Wilson taking on the mantle of Captain America in ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier‘.

The first film explains how Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, gained her abilities. She took complete charge of her life while also coming to terms with her reality. In ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, she defends the universe and confronts Thanos, the universe’s arch-enemy.

According to the most recent Marvel synopsis, we can expect Brie Larson’s Avenger role to take centre stage. In addition, the synopsis states that she will get accompanied by Teyonah Parris, who initially appeared as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’. The final section of the synopsis states that the film would primarily focus on the superhero trio, with Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. A hint from the film got featured in ‘WandaVision’s’ end that involved Parris’ Monica Rambeau and a Skrull.

Does Brie Larson have a career outside MCU?

As per rumours, the actor will play a princess in an upcoming production for Mouse House. This project’s specifics are unknown at this time. Brie Larson might also be the lead actor and the producer and in the upcoming film ‘Lady Business’ on Netflix. Brie and Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment secured a deal with the streaming service for the film.

Brie Larson may leave the universe of MCU films

Back in 2017, Deadline reported that Amazon Studios had bought the rights to the film ‘Victoria Woodhull’, in which Brie Larson will play the lead. It is important to note that many of the movies mentioned are unconfirmed. As a result, we’ll have to wait and see what Brie Larson’s career will be like after the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends. Brie’s career is not just at risk, but the actor has also left YouTube.

Brie Larson recently announced that she would be taking a break from her YouTube channel to celebrate her one-year anniversary as a vlogger.

In an emotional episode, the Marvel hero acknowledged to viewers that she did not think she would be able to continue making weekly videos for as long as she had.

In the end, she added that she did not think that she would hit the one-year mark on YouTube. Brie shared that she started this YouTube channel because she needed to feel like she could just be silly and normal.

However, for now, Brie’s weekly YouTube videos are going to a stop due to a busy filming schedule. At this exact time, she would have to slow down on this. She cannot keep up with doing videos weekly and needs to go back to her job, her first job, acting.

Will Brie face flak outside Marvel?

Larson has had a lot of success in her career. But she has also gotten a lot of flak for her stint in the MCU. Despite starring in a billion-dollar superhero film, some fans are dissatisfied with her portrayal of Carol Danvers.

Brie Larson has been slammed on social media by a number of online trolls. They have also established an online petition to persuade Marvel to replace Larson as Captain Marvel with someone else.

We do not know how the audience reacts until Brie discloses her forthcoming ventures other than ‘The Marvels‘. Only time will tell if she will be trolled again or recognised for her abilities.

Tell us what you think about Brie Larson’s future outside MCU in the comments!