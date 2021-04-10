Until now, Brie Larson’s existence as Captain Marvel was at stake, but now rumours are rife that she is officially replacing Captain America in Avengers 5!

Crazy are the Marvel fans and their theories, and stories get even wilder when they are disappointed with some character. The new Captain America on ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘ is the new thorn in the eyes of the fans.

It is rumoured that Marvel Studios being stressed to try out, the once most criticised Marvel crew member, Brie Larson as the new Captain America.

Brie Larson: The Unsaid Replacement Of Captain America in Avengers 5

The first episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ focussed on how Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are dealing with the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Fans were waiting for the final scene as they were expecting Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) to take over as the New Captain America. However, things got pretty different by the end of the episode. The government has found their new Captain America in Wyatt Russell.

That moment felt like rubbing salt on the old wound as fans haven’t forgotten the original Captain America aka Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans. “Not My Captain” started trending on social media platforms, immediately after the episode.

Marvel sensed the disappointment of fans and it is rumoured that they don’t want to stake the impression of Captain America. To make fans forget the new Captain America, they want Brie Larson to take the charge as the New Captain America.

Fans have started jotting down different theories to somehow erase the memory of the first episode of ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’. Brie Larson is one of the most controversial members of the Marvel world, who gets a humongous amount of love and hate at the same time.

There’s a wild rumour floating around that Larson won’t play Captain Marvel rather she will be the New Captain America. As we know that Brie Larson has always been in controversy due to her opinions.

We have noticed that Marvel Studios mostly side-lined her and never cared about her opinions. Now it is rumoured that all their hopes rest upon Larson and they are begging her to accept the shield of Captain America.

It is hard to believe these rumours although we would want something like this to happen. We can’t expect Marvel to be begging Brie Larson to do this job as she is already confirmed to play Carol Danvers in the upcoming movie ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Whereas the new Captain America remains the subject of disappointment, such wild fantasies and rumours help them forget what happened on ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ for some while.

Let us know if you are also disappointed with the new Captain America and if you would like the gender reversal of the superhero by Brie Larson. Drop your views in the comments box below.