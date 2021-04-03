Brie Larson Is Burning With Jealousy Towards WandaVision

‘WandaVision’ has already made it big on the small screens and people are all for it. After the massive success of the series, fans have made clear that Wanda Maximoff is, in fact, the strongest Avenger. Captain Marvel, however, does not quite agree! Is Brie Larson jealous of the success of ‘WandaVision’? Find out here!

People are finding it hard to shut up about the latest Disney+ venture, ‘WandaVision’. The series follows the adventures of one of the most memorable Marvel characters, Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch. Fans of ‘The Avengers’ and the Marvel Comics are so taken with the success of ‘WandaVision’ that they have declared Scarlet Witch to be the strongest Avenger, a title that formerly belonged to Captain Marvel.

Highlights —

Fans say Wanda takes the cake!

Captain Marvel calls herself the strongest Avenger

‘WandaVision’ teases ‘Captain Marvel 2’ story

Fans say Wanda takes the cake!

It’s a tug of war between Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch! Fans of both the Marvel heroes have joined in what seems to be a never-ending battle on who is the stronger Avenger. Part of the debate has recently been fuelled by the immense success of ‘WandaVision’ which recently premiered on Disney+. Honestly, it seems a little far-fetched to compare the two characters given the individuality of their powers, all of which are indispensable for the team of Avengers. However, the thing to remember is that both Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch owe their powers to the infinity stones, which is why their powers are stronger than the most. Nonetheless, the success of ‘WandaVision’ has forced people to compare Captain Marvel with Scarlet Witch. As expected, fans believe Wanda is the stronger Avenger of the two.

Wanda’s not just the most powerful Avenger, she’s the most powerful being in the MCU, case closed #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/3LX279ryYl — Ren ᗢ (@wandasolsen) March 16, 2021

Related: Bridgerton Fans Are Feeling Jealous Of WandaVision’s Success

A fan wrote, “Wanda takes this fight nine times out of ten. If we are talking purely MCU: Wanda is immensely powerful in the MCU, with telekinesis and telepathy powers. Scarlet Witch had the strength to tear Thanos apart like a ragdoll, just after he had already fought Thor, Iron man, and Captain America to a standstill. Without much prompting, she pounded Vision a quarter-mile into the Earth … Carol, for her part, is powerful and durable and mobile, but there’s nothing she can throw at Wanda that Wanda cannot block”.

Brie Larson Feeling Insecure about the success of Wandavision

However, the other side of the story is that Captain Marvel still retains a few loyal supporters. The Captain Marvel fans have argued that in a fight between her and Scarlet Witch, chances of winning for Captain Marvel are reasonably higher given the low durability of her opponent. Moreover, Scarlet Witch’s only strengths are force fields and telekinesis, the power of which is nowhere near the superhuman strength and speed of Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel calls herself the strongest Avenger

While the debate over who would win a fight between Wanda and Captain Marvel has taken the hot seat, Captain Marvel herself has some inputs to offer. Following the success of ‘WandaVision’ and with it being the talk of the town, actor Brie Larson has confirmed that Captain Marvel is the strongest Avenger. However, the actor did not venture directly into the big debate over Wanda versus Captain Marvel. Rather, she called it stating plain facts when establishing her character as the strongest one. Is she a little biased? She does not deny it!

So I asked brie “who is the strongest avenger? and why is it Carol Danvers.” and this was her response ✨ pic.twitter.com/oM7mFFTmDl — wendy (@valcaroI) February 26, 2021

In a recent interview, Brie Larson said, “I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest one ‘cause that’s [laughs] I’m just gonna keep starting that rumor. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is just how it is. These are just facts. I don’t make up these facts… I honestly think it’s whoever character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased so I’m gonna say it’s me”.

Related: Rest In Peace Cap: Falcon And The Winter Soldier Shows Dead Captain America

‘WandaVision’ teases ‘Captain Marvel 2’ story

Speaking of Captain Marvel, fans of the MCU have gone bonkers after ‘WandaVision’ seemed to have teased a possible storyline for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Episode seven of the Disney+ series might have laid down the grounds for a future battle we could be witnessing in the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’ movie. The episode had Monica Rambeau pass through the Hex’s energy walls during which she hears the past memories of Carol Danvers and her mother. Remembering Danvers motivates Monica to fight through the Hex’s energy walls.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/gqT7uKUt6u — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) December 11, 2020

Moreover, actor Teyonah Parris who plays Monica Rambeau has confirmed that there might be some tension between Captain Marvel and her character that could be a subplot for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. She has confirmed that Monica will be a part of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ along with Carol Danvers and Ms Marvel, that is, Kamala Khan.

The success of ‘WandaVision’ and the subtle teasing for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ have definitely left us wanting more. However, the wait would not be long since ‘Captain Marvel 2’ has been scheduled for a November release in 2022. Meanwhile, let’s keep the Scarlet Witch versus Captain Marvel debate on!

Who do you think is stronger between Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch? Let us know in the comments below!