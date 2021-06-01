Brie Larson Is Black Widow’s Roadblock In Becoming The Queen Of MCU

Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson are the two ultimate divas of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with the death of Black Widow in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the field is wide open for Captain Marvel to rule the cinematic universe. Will she win?

In 2016, Brie Larson won the Oscar Award for Best Actress for her role in the film ‘Room’. Her arrival into the MCU was hence taken with a grain of salt by the fans of the actor. The reason being Marvel films constantly being criticized for being depthless popcorn blockbusters. She was selected to play arguably the most powerful superhero in the MCU, Captain Marvel. The film titled ‘Captain Marvel’ received decent reviews from the critics and the audience and went on to become a major box office success. However, Brie Larson, as Captain Marvel, also brought one unprecedented issue with her. She got compared to another Hollywood diva playing another Marvel female badass, Scarlett Johnson as the Black Widow.

The Marvel films have consistently received a great reception, and the actors are a big reason for that. Scarlett Johansson first appeared in 2010’s ‘Iron Man 2’ and since then, she has been pretty much a part of almost every other Marvel “superheroes-unite” films, such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Captain America: Civil War‘.

Despite her character being universally loved, there is one thing that the fans of the characters are still finding hard to digest. Black Widow was yet to get her own solo film in almost a decade since her first MCU appearance. However, it changed recently when the ‘Black Widow’ film was officially announced and is slated to release sometime in 2021. But, why so late?

Brie Larson vs Scarlett Johansson

This makes the fans wonder whether Marvel executives care about the character enough to plan a solo film for her earlier. And the topic became furthermore heated after Captain Marvel got her own solo film even without appearing in any of the Marvel films. Now, this is dubious and definitely needs to be scrutinized more.

Did Larson’s Oscar victory play a part in this unfair treatment of Johansson, or was it that the execs waited until the departure of the “more popular” characters such as Iron Man and Captain American to finally pay attention to their most underrated superhero, the Black Widow?

Despite the apparent mishandling of Black Widow by the suits at Marvel, Scarlett Johansson still remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Reports suggested that Brie Larson was paid $5 million for her debut Marvel film.

The contract also maintains that Brie will be appearing in the Marvel films at least seven times. And given the ample amount of money ‘Captain Marvel’ earned at the box office, we have almost zero doubt that ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ is coming our way, even when the official announcement has not been made yet. And also, it’s official that Brie Larson will also be paid $15 million for the film ‘Captain Marvel 2’, making her the highest-paid female MCU superhero along with Scarlett.

Brie Larson is the highest-paid MCU actress

However, what shocked the Marvel fans was the announcement that Scarlett was being paid $15 million for ‘Black Widow’. However, to be fair, Scarlett had pretty much been a part of many MCU films beforehand and having her onboard is also more of a compulsion than a luxury. Hence, Scarlett was in a fairly good position to ask for that much amount. However, there has been no official statement made by Marvel about her salary, but many sources have confirmed it to be close to $15 million.

Despite Brie Larson winning an Oscar, Scarlett is more experienced and has a more robust fan base. While comparing the two is wrong in many ways, we can assume that Scarlett is still more marketable than Brie.

But it is very clear that Captain Marvel is going to rule phase 5 of the MCU with Black Widow literally dead. It will be interesting to see whether Brie will ever able to trump the former Marvel biggies with her presence in the MCU.

Tell us in the comments who your favourite female Marvel superhero is. Also, tell us whether an Oscar win gives an actor the upper hand over a more seasoned actress?