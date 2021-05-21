Arrogant Brie Larson Is Being Rude And Anti-social But Not Unreasonable

It is being claimed that Brie Larson is being very egoistic after discovering the gym. Is it true?

Have you noticed Brie Larson acting discourteous and anti-social ever since she became a big name in the industry, doing ads with big guns like George Clooney? “OK!”, the magazine, wrote that Captain Marvel‘s lead actress has developed an oversized ego not because of her hits, but after discovering the gym. Let’s investigate the truth inside out.

The magazine agrees that Larson’s efforts in the gym helped her transform into her role as the powerful Captain Marvel. However, her newfound love for health and fitness has skyrocketed her ego.

The outlet reported that she was friendly and chatted with gym-goers when she worked out and was open with them, but ever since she became a fitness sensation, she’s changed. An unnamed insider tells the magazine,

“Now she slinks in for her sessions, only talks to her trainers, prefers the place to be empty if possible and avoids all eye contact with anyone she doesn’t know”.

The real reason why Brie Larson is being rude and anti-social

The insider added that Larson has become a perfect example of a snobbish friend due to her over the top craze for fitness. She refuses any invites for dinner or drinks because she prefers her own “nutritious meal” home-cooked. Moreover, the source said that her friends have started calling her the most boring person who just wants to talk about fitness. You will only find her talking about how many pounds she lifted that day. Her friends find it exhausting to be around her.

No solid reason has been given to support the claim that Larson is egoistic. The gym, anyways, isn’t a place to socialize and introduce yourself to others for many people. Most celebrities concentrate on fitness during their sessions and don’t interrupt their workouts. The tabloid’s story actually proves that Larson is a dedicated action movie star. And why not, she plays one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

Her actions are like an obvious gym-goer who doesn’t want to disturb others. Besides, Larson has opened up about her in-gym behaviour in the past. Lately, in one of the press conferences, Larson herself said she can’t be a cold, hard machine in the gym. You can just call her — focused.

Calling her rude in the gym is beyond the truth. In fact, she said she is way too emotional in the gym and has cried many times.

“My trainer would be like, ‘Oh, she’s crying again’. It’s very emotional when you’re kind of stirring up something very vulnerable and raw inside of you, and you’re also learning that it’s just for you”.

Larson refuted all the rumours regarding her snobbish behaviour and added, “There was nothing for me to prove”. She said she wasn’t proving it to other people at the gym.

Larson’s social media accounts prove the story in the tabloid wrong. Just a cursory glance at her Instagram reveals that she is not a rude and single-minded fitness fanatic as she is painted to be. In contrast, you will find her encouraging. She showers compliments on her fans and shares her life with them by posting photos of her travels. In fact, you will rarely find her posting work-related content on her social media pages.

The same outlet also ran the stories that Brie Larson’s Avengers co-stars find her rude. They have been constantly painting her as a rude egoistic person. But the fact is that none of the sources is authentic and such stories have been more than once proved to be wrong and baseless.

Let us know if stories about Brie Larson interests you. Also, share your views about Brie Larson being rude in the comments section below.