Brie Larson Becomes Ruthless When In A Confrontation

Brie Larson is moving on. For much of her life, Brie has been a nice person who continues to care for other people’s feelings even if it hurts her. But, she recently revealed that she has begun to take a more direct approach to her critics, confronting them where they are and making a statement.

Captain marvel star Brie Larson has cut out her name in the industry as one of the most accessible people. She has a YouTube channel, is almost always available, and is always ready to interact with fans. She has been a constant supporting force for women. But, there’s a darker side to her.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Will the real Brie please stand up?

Trolls and a history

New and improved

THE REAL BRIE LARSON

Talking to “Hollywood Reporter” about the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie, Brie said,

“Can women exist in the world? We’re not sure yet! But women have been opening movies since the silent era. We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there”.

Brie has always had her priorities straight. She wanted ‘Captain Marvel’ to inspire women, but, as she said in the “The Hollywood Reporter” interview, she didn’t have any airs about saving womanhood. She knew that she worked in a harsh industry that chews up and throws actresses away, and she must do her best to survive in the climate. Of course, Brie is working on years of experience when she says this.

Unforgiving Brie Larson is ruthless about confronting people and having her way in conflicts

She started young, doing a significant part in the sitcom ‘Raising Dad’ and then creating a musical career in Mariah Carey’s label. In her album, she tried to emulate Avril Lavigne and got a “Billboard” topping hit. However, her life was not smooth sailing. For a couple of years, she lost out on prominent roles one after the other.

On the eve of the release of ‘Captain Marvel’, she interviewed with “The Hollywood Reporter” and said, “The smallest fraction of a thing gets you cut, and if you have any sort of sense, you realize how impossible the situation is. Sometimes after getting knocked down a million times, you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m done’”.

Related: Captain Marvel Brie Larson Caught Lying By Her Avengers Costars

She had spent 20 years waiting for a big break, something that established her in the world, and ‘Room’ helped her achieve that goal. The story about a single mother trapped and unable to escape got her an Oscar win and made her into a household name. Soon after, a role followed in ‘Kong: Skull Island‘ and in ‘Captain Marvel’.

The climb to success was long, and there were many thorns on the way.

THE TROLLING

‘Captain Marvel’ casting Brie Larson was seen as a mistake by many fans. Thousands of MCU fans took to the internet to criticize the casting choice and try to break it down.

Disney took steps to stop the trolls from affecting the movie. And people did flock to watch the film, making it a massive success with over $1 billion made at the box office. The film went well, but it made Brie a favourite target for tabloids. Brie Larson can’t be nice to others because she has faced continuous backlash from her trolls throughout.

Video Credits: Geeks + Gamers

In an interview with “W Magazine”, she discussed beauty standards and said,

“It took me a long time to be able to be comfortable with myself. The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself”.

Beauty standards might have played a part in making her current stance possible. Brie Larson doesn’t like pleasing people because the trolls who were attacking her for ‘Captain Marvel’ criticized how she looked throughout.

IMPROVING

A series of vicious attacks and years-long troll attacks would take a considerable bit of anyone’s personality. Brie has come out stronger though. Instead of hunkering down and refusing to learn, she has known to be comfortable, and Brie Larson can’t be nice to others because it would put her in the wrong place.

She recently talked with “People” and said, “I’ve been very open about the fact I’m an introvert, I have asthma, and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I’m excited to share her with the world”. As someone who is getting to the point of getting back to where she can be herself, Brie’s decision not to please people makes sense. Brie Larson doesn’t like pleasing people because it makes people take liberties with her.

Brie is moving on and becoming more like the superhero she portrays. She opened up about refusing to please everyone in her new avatar and becoming more confident with herself. So, she is trying to become more confident by distancing herself from the hell-bent people on destroying her.