Self-Centered Brie Larson Angry For Making Guardians Of Galaxy Without Her

Brie Larson has expressed her desire to star and lead in a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ahead of the release of ‘The Marvels.’ Will this wish be granted in a future film?

‘Captain Marvel,’ starring Brie Larson, got released in 2019. While the superhero had previously appeared in a few Marvel films, her solo film marked her first major appearance. The film made some waves, but many fans thought it got released at an inopportune time. It was during the hype for ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Endgame’, and it was not the best time to pitch a solo superhero film with no direct connection to all of the Thanos stuff going on in the MCU. Despite her appearances in those two films, her solo film largely got ignored by MCU fans.

Brie Larson is prepping up for the release of her upcoming Marvel film ‘The Marvels’, where she would reprise her role as Captain Marvel. Despite being among the strongest superheroes in the MCU, ‘Captain Marvel’ film was not very well received by the critics or the audiences. Despite that, the film managed to get a sequel. As it happens, Brie isn’t very happy with the film and wants a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ like treatment for her film. She expressed her desire to have a GOTG-like team for herself in future films.

She later stated that she aspired to be the strongest superhero in the MCU’. She has recently spoken out about having her own ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’-style team. While there was no confirmed source for this information, Brie could have made such a demand. It will be one step closer to becoming completely invincible in the MCU. With Captain America and Iron Man already gone, the throne of the Avengers’ leader remains vacant, and it should come as no surprise if she wishes to sit on it.

Wanda is currently the most powerful superhero in the MCU. But in recent months, she has morphed into more of a villain. It is particularly after her character’s grey shades were displayed in ‘WandaVision‘. So the title of Marvel’s strongest superhero is up for grabs.

The new Captain Marvel film ‘The Marvels’ is all set to release in November 2022. It was earlier named ‘Captain Marvel 2’. The film will feature Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris, the trio of superheroes. Hence, it seems like she is coming closer to achieving her goal of having a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ like film of her own.

On the other hand, James Gunn is all set to bring ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, the release date of which is set in May 2023. If Brie’s demands are met, she may get cast in the GOTG film.

The fans are also speculating if Brie is already in the film. They do not know if she is just teasing her fans about her involvement with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Again, she has not confirmed whether or not she said anything like that. It could be a completely fabricated story. On the other hand, fans are in for a treat if it is not.

Tell us in the comments if you wish to see Brie in a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. Also, tell us your take on the first ‘Captain Marvel’ film.

