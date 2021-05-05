Brie Larson And Marvel Divided Over Captain Marvel 2 Costume

What was Kevin Feige’s take on Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ costume? Was it always going to be red, blue, and gold? Let’s find out more about it!

Carol Danvers has been known to Marvel fans since 1976. During that time, she was popularly called Ms Marvel. But now we know her as one of the most powerful Avengers, Captain Marvel. Her appearances in movies and comics have gone through drastic changes. She was known for her swimsuit-like outfit with boots. But her look in the 2019 ‘Captain Marvel’ was nothing similar to that in the comics.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Captain Marvel’s’ first costume test

What were Kevin Feige’s words to Brie on the ‘Captain Marvel’ costume?

‘Captain Marvel 2’ to focus on Monica and Carol’s relationship?

A collector’s guide to ‘Captain Marvel’ called Captain Marvel The Official Movie Special revealed Brie Larson’s first costume test. In the book, Kevin Feige shared how it was like seeing Larson in the ‘Captain Marvel’ outfit. In the past seventeen years at Marvel, Feige had witnessed a number of amazing experiences. “In over 17 years at Marvel, I have had a number of amazing experiences seeing the actors wearing the costumes for the first time. You just get this sensation of, ‘I can’t believe I am looking at this in real life’. When Robert Downey Jr. put on the Iron Man armour; when I saw the X-Men all together; when Chris Evans stepped into the Captain America suit; when Chris Hemsworth first held the hammer in full Thor regalia. Even when Chris Pratt put on the Star-Lord outfit for the first time, and Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow outfit. These were amazing, iconic moments”, he said.

Feige then talked about how they had a first full costume fitting with Brie Larson on the set of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. They just stepped into a small tent on the set and hid. They did not want many people to see that character that they had been working on for years. They had been dreaming about it even longer than that. Seeing her standing in front of them for the first time in real life was incredible. Feige felt it was an amazing start for the adventure ahead.

In the original comic books, Captain Marvel’s costume underwent significant changes. Many comic book fans were hoping to see the exact replication of Captain Marvel’s character in terms of characteristics and costumes.

Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel debut costume barely covered her back and legs. The next costume that she wore the longest, featured a black swimsuit and had a golden lightning print and a red sash complemented by thigh-high boots. Even though it was an upgrade, it was still quite revealing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige explained why those looks were not used in the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie. He talked about how in the comics, the further we go back, the fewer clothes Carol Danvers seems to be wearing. Repeatedly, it was a one-piece bathing suit. Basically, with outrageous comic proportions. Brie pointed it out on the wall. They assured her that is not what they were doing. Brie did not think so but was glad to hear it.

One of Larson’s Captain Marvel costumes was inspired by a comic costume that was designed by Jamie McKelvie.The 2019 release showcased her new and improved costume. It was different from the one in ‘Endgame’ because it was featured in the 90s.

‘WandaVision’s’ Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) will join Brie Larson and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) on the sets of ‘Captain Marvel 2’. The relationship between Captain Marvel and Rambeau will be explored more. It is still unclear which year the film will be based around. The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was set in 2023. But the first ‘Captain Marvel’ was set around 1995. Currently, Larson has begun her training for ‘Captain Marvel 2‘. She frequently shares her workout updates with her trainer on her YouTube channel.

