Why Is George Clooney Unable To Leave Brie Larson Alone

George Clooney and Brie Larson shot a commercial in Madrid, Spain and were captured spending some good time with each other. As per some reports, they were flirting with each other as Brie was smitten with George’s charms.

George Clooney has always been known for his manly charms. In his career spanning many decades, the 60 years old has been romantically linked with many beautiful women, both from the industry and outside. And now it seems like Brie Larson is the latest woman in his life who has fallen for his rugged charm. If the reports are to be believed, George and Brie came close during the shoot of a commercial for Nespresso in Spain. And in Hollywood, such gossip travels faster than light. And hence, by the time the news reached America, all the tabloids were publishing the news about the budding closeness between the two actors. And this news story has come despite the fact that George has been happily married to the Lebanese barrister Amal Clooney. So then, what’s the fuss all about?

Highlights —

Is Brie Larson dating George Clooney?

Brie Larson and George Clooney working together

George and Brie were shooting for an advertisement together in Madrid, Spain, from where the reports about their “flirting” leaked. It was also reported that both the actors had also travelled around the city together. They were also clicked riding donkeys together, which became major news in the Hollywood tabloids. But as per the more responsible publications, it was merely seen as a harmless time spent between two co-actors, without any hint of something more.

Is George Clooney dating Brie Larson?

Is Brie Larson really dating George Clooney?

A tabloid named “Woman’s Day” was among the first ones to report the incident. The blunt headline for the report read – ‘Watch out Amal: Brie’s After George‘. Yes, the headline is as crude as it sounds. The article was intended to portray Brie Larson as a predator, seeking her new target in probably the most handsome Hollywood veteran. The tabloid did not stop there as the article went many steps ahead. The article further said that Brie Larson had fallen for the charms of George.

Video Credits: toptenfamous

The source reported that George acts like a true gentleman to the females on his sets and that is why he manages to impress many women from his workplace. Brie had fallen for George’s chivalry and rugged good looks, the source added. While it is not a shocking fact by now that George is in fact a serial flirt. Amal, his wife, is very well-accustomed to that fact and she has implied that she has had made her peace with it, as long as it’s only healthy flirting.

George Clooney and Brie Larson shooting together

While the claims of flirting were published in many tabloids, there were many others that totally discarded the rumours as baseless. One such online tabloid is “Gossip Cop”, which got in touch with actual people from the sets of the Nespresso commercial in question and came to the conclusion that nothing of this sort ever happened on the sets of the commercial.

However, given George’s flirtatious nature and his long history of dating his fellow co-stars, the rumours were not exactly very “hard to believe“. But we would like to believe that George has been very faithful to his beautiful wife, who has no other connection to the world of show-business other than her husband being one of the top Hollywood actors of this generation.

As for his career, George last starred in the science fiction film titled ‘The Midnight Sky’, where he also served as the director. The film, however, turned out to be a major box office and critical disaster. While Brie Larson is looking ahead for her films with the Marvel Universe, wherein she plays Captain Marvel.

Tell us in the comments your thoughts on the entire Brie Larson-George Clooney ‘donkey riding that happened in Madrid? Also, let us know if you think George Clooney is getting too old to be flirting with young actors