Brie Larson And Gal Gadot Close To Making The Impossible Happen – Marvel-DC Crossover!

Wow! Our superwomen Gal Gadot and Brie Larson have made the fans’ dream come alive.

Enough talks! Fans are now demanding a cross-over of Marvel and DC Universe. It has been a long time now and fans are dying to hear when their dream will come true. The very thought of having a collaboration between Marvel and DC sends a chill down our spine. We cannot even imagine the level of excitement when this finally happens. But, for now, we don’t know when this dream of ours will come alive, however, this picture of Gal Gadot and Brie Larson is enough to satisfy our hopes.

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson posing together

The gorgeous and talented actresses, Brie and Gal, shared a picture of both of them goofing with one another at the Oscars last year. In one of the pictures, we can see Brie jokingly choking Gal and, in the other, they both can be seen charming the camera with their beautiful smile. Brie shared the pictures on her social media and captioned them as, “Make love, not war”. It was just a matter of time, and the pictures of the two blew the internet away with almost 3 million likes within a few hours.

How did the fans react to the duo posing together?

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot finally end up making the impossible happen – Marvel-DC crossover!

Well, just like us, fans lost their calm when they saw both of them having fun with one another. And it was just a matter of time before fans started demanding Brie Larson and Gal Gadot in a movie together, calling it a “dream”. Even the stunning Natalie Portman couldn’t keep her hands off from showering love to both of them and commented, “Legends” on their pictures. Natalie, we agree with you, these two are in all their glory, “Legends”.

When will ‘Wonder Woman 3’ release?

Well, we don’t know when we will get to see the crossover between Marvel and DC. But, for now, let us tell you that the third instalment of Wonder Woman is already under production. We will get to see our favourite Gal Gadot reprising the role of Wonder Woman, with Patty Jenkins directing and writing the movie. Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich also announced that the movie has a theatrical release, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy”.

Do you think a crossover between DC and Marvel is possible? Let us know your views in the comments below.