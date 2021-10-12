Brie Larson And Boyfriend Elijah Are The Best Teammates For Each Other

Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz were recently spotted in Hawaii. The two have been dating since 2019 and have been very close. Though it is a public relationship, the two are relatively private. Elijah has come out and said that he and Brie are the best teammates.

Beyond the silver screen, Brie Larson lives a happy life. She has had two significant relationships while in the public eye and is now dating Elijah Allan-Blitz. Despite all the rumours that keep circulating, the two seem to have settled into a warm relationship with each other. But, how did Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz get together?

Previous relationships

Brie and Elijah

New photos and Hawaii

Early relationship

Brie Larson dated Alex Greenwald from 2013 to 2016. The ‘Phantom Planet’ singer was a stable boyfriend and her fiance for a while. The pair met when Brie was jumping off of her successful roles in ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ and ‘21 Jump Street’ and started dating shortly after.

Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah are the best teammates to each other

Talking to “Entertainment Tonight” at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, she gushed over her ex,

“He’s the other half of the equation – how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend”.

When Brie made it public during her acceptance speech for the Oscars, people knew about the relationship. She thanked him for the support he had shown. Over time she also shared intimate moments with him on her Instagram.

She gushed about him on the eve of the ‘Captain Marvel’ release, too, saying he inspired her to take risks and be herself. The two were living together in their Hollywood Hills home when Brie landed the role of Captain Marvel.

The two broke it off in 2016, and their last appearance together was on the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ red carpet. It is unclear why they broke it off, and Brie staunchly refuses to answer questions about her personal life.

Brie and Elijah

Brie and Elijah worked together on a Virtual Reality experience called ‘The Messy Truth’. The two started dating in 2019 and have been seen together frequently ever since. People learned about their relationship from the selfies Brie shared on “Twitter” while promoting their project.

Just two 🤗professional people🤗 who would love your support of our project “The Messy Truth”. More importantly, we would love your support in expanding our compassion for one another – whatever that looks like for you! pic.twitter.com/8enfNzKk09 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 17, 2020

Talking about the project with “WIRED”, Allan-Blitz said, “We’re trying to see if we can use this new medium of VR to put you in the shoes of someone else, where you look down, and you’re fully embodied in these different experiences, and to see if this can be the ultimate empathy machine”.

Later, the two were spotted on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. They also shared an intimate moment when they visited the farmer’s market, where Brie was spotted carrying many flowers.

Elijah is an artist and actor from Santa Barbara, and it appears that sharing the same profession has helped the two connect. They have been very passionate about their collaborative projects and continue to work together on different projects together. Elijah recently said, “It’s a privilege of a lifetime to get to celebrate you today and every day” while wishing Brie on her birthday on Instagram. He also often shares pictures of them on the platform and gushes about their relationship.

He also shared that Brie was his best teammate on his projects and that he loved her.

HAWAII VACATION

The famous pair recently hit Hawaii for a vacation. Brie was spotted wearing a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit as she laughed and played around with her boyfriend Elijah. The two looked very happy in the pictures from the vacation.

Brie Larson and boyfriend hit the beach in Hawaii after the pandemic. They shared the pictures recently. In the recent posts, it seems that they are still together and blissful. While Elijah is undoubtedly not as famous as Brie, they move around in the same circles, which might help propel their relationship forward.

Brie dated Alex Greenwald for three long years. However, recently she has settled down with Elijah Allan-Blitz. Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz seem to be happy. Brie likes keeping her private life private and has shared little about their relationship, but recent pictures from their Hawaii trip show how much they love each other.