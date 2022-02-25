Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel Invisibile In The Marvels

Will Brie Larson aka our very own Captain Marvel go invisible in the next Marvels movie?

Fans of Brie Larson are going crazy over every little detail about ‘The Marvels’. Ever since it was confirmed that there will be a sequel to ‘The Marvels’, there have been many theories about what might take place in the next chapter. And now it looks like Captain Marvel herself is dropping hints over what news powers will we see in the next Marvels movie.

Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel to be invisible in ‘The Marvels’?

Okay! We, at DKODING, have a theory. What if Captain Marvel were to be invisible in the sequel of the movie? Almost a few days back, Brie Larson took to her Instagram and uploaded a photo of a chair with her character’s name (Carol Danvers) on it. She also captioned the picture as, “See you in a year, Carol”.

What makes us think that she will be invisible is that, in the picture, we don’t see any Carol Danvers. It is just the picture of a chair with her tie-dyed bottoms on it. Or maybe, Captain Marvel is sitting on that chair, but we can’t see her because she is invisible.

Brie Larson talks about her new fitness regime

In a conversation with “Insider”, Brie Larson opened up about her training regimen to get into superhero shape for her second MCU solo film. While she did not specify how much time she spent exercising, she did reveal that it had become a “big part” of her daily routine and that she no longer takes breaks from it. Larson revealed that “different goals” helped her “definitely (push her) further” in her physical fitness.

This time, Larson was more focused on “new challenges” rather than breaking any specific weight records, “I wasn’t gonna try to break my deadlifting record or hip thrust record. To me, it felt like I had done that. I wanted to focus on new challenges”.

She suggested that this time around, her character has “greater mastery over her powers”, which means the actress would have to be “more limber” and “more ready” for the action that will be captured on camera. “In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one. She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.”

Brie also talked about her internal motivations, “I just started to get kind of obsessed with it. When people say like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that,’ it just makes me wanna do it even more. So, there were huge accomplishments this time and I just feel like my body’s just getting more and more used to this and more and more excited. Now, it feels weird to not train. I look forward to it”.

When will ‘The Marvels’ release?

It looks like fans will have to wait till next year to see Brie Larson again in that Captain Marvel suit as ‘The Marvels’ is all set to release on 17 February 2023. And let us tell you, with Brie Larson’s strength in her first solo film from 2019, it’s evident that this version in ‘The Marvels’ will push things to a new level.

