Brie Larson Is A Classic Show Off: Her Training Videos Are A Living Proof Of It

Recently, Brie Larson showed off her pull-up skills in a training video for the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel. The ‘Captain Marvel’ actor is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in ‘The Marvels’ and continues to display her strength with pull-ups in a new training video.

The actress, who portrays Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) in the Marvel films, posted a video to show that she had to keep her fitness up over Christmas in preparation for the 2023 movie.

In the clip, Larson is seen completing five pull-ups with what appears to be her trainer encouraging her off-camera.

Preparation for ‘The Marvels’

This is not the first time that Brie shared her intense training on social media, earlier this year she impressed fans with a one-armed pull-up, and now she’s back to crushing it in the gym with a full set of pull-ups.

Honestly, it makes sense that she has gotten so strong because she’s seemingly been training non-stop over the last year. While she may not be employing any of the wild techniques of some of her fellow Marvel stars (here’s looking at your blood flow workout Chris Hemsworth), she apparently is not against using some chains and other impressive-looking tactics in her workouts.

While her dedication to becoming superhero strong is respectable, it also seems to come naturally to her. Brie Larson appears to genuinely enjoy working out now that she’s gotten in the swing of transforming her body for Marvel, and it’s like she can’t stop sharing her progress with fans.

Brie Larson Boasting about her training for The Marvels

Captain Marvel is thought by many to be the strongest Avenger and even one of the most powerful Marvel heroes in general. While she’s certainly not as massively muscled as some of her super colleagues, it’s pretty awesome that Brie Larson is taking the character to heart and becoming pretty fit herself, even if she doesn’t actually have super strength or flying abilities.

What’s Next for Captain Marvel in MCU?

Though ‘The Marvels’ seems to have wrapped filming late last month, nearly every Marvel Studios movie conducts extensive reshoots after finishing principal photography, with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ being one recent, albeit extreme, example.

Larson will have to stay in her best physical shape for a little while longer so there is no noticeable difference in the final product. Given the fact that ‘The Marvels’ release date is still a long way away, director Nia DaCosta and company will have plenty of time to finish the film, not to mention the multiple MCU movies releasing in the meantime to keep fans occupied.