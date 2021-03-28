Here’s Why Bridgerton Scenes Are Still Causing Anxiety To Its Lead Star Cast

Do you know how Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page feel about nude scenes in the series?

‘Bridgerton‘, the steamy romantic period drama is giving a tough time to all romantic TV dramas like ‘Outlander’, but the lead cast Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page get conscious when their family watches these scenes from the show.

‘Bridgerton’ becomes a new rage for its intimate scenes

The show is taking the world by storm and was a perfect Christmas gift for 2020. The fans are still obsessing over the more intimate scenes and they want to know how Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page actually feel about nude scenes in the series.

Based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, season one of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) on her quest for love. The stars have opened up about how they felt filming the many intimate scenes in the series.

‘Bridgerton’ on Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ is famous for its sex scenes as fans can’t get over the memories of Daphne and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) consummating their marriage.

Daphne is shown to be under the protection of her mother. Having lived in a protected environment, she was not fully informed about the ins and outs of married life.

She and the Duke of Hastings planned to fool everyone into thinking they were in love. But, in the end, they started to develop genuine feelings for each other. Also, Daphne was able to explore her sexuality.

How Phoebe Dynevor feel about shooting and watching sex scenes

Though the actress Phoebe Dynevor said she was pretty comfortable filming the sex scenes with her co-star Page, she admitted that she gets awkward showing some scenes of ‘Bridgerton’ to her family members, especially her brother and grandparents. She was thankful for the support of their intimacy co-ordinator for making it easy for her to shoot those scenes.

Phoebe Dynevor’s parents have both known the world of entertainment as they are part of it, so, they were not fazed.

She revealed how on ‘Bridgerton’, each of the sex scenes was rehearsed like action stunts. The moves were carefully choreographed to make both stars feel comfortable.

Dynevor told “Guardian”,

“I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment. And we’d have props, like mats, that went in between us”.

She added,

“It was more intricately choreographed [sex scenes] than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all”.

The star had no qualms about delving into the more intimate scenes because Daphne was discovering her sexuality. Her character was understanding the effects of the “female gaze” and that was essential for the progression of the series.

Regé-Jean Page was uncomfortable shooting in fewer clothes

For Regé-Jean Page, filming the sex scenes were easy but the hardest was the more emotionally driven moments.

Talking about nudity, the Duke had his torso out on a number of occasions so the actor had to work hard for it in the gym.

Those intimate scenes in which he was wearing fewer clothes, were hard for him to shoot as they required plenty of tapes to “hold bits in”. Also, he faced a difficult time explaining to his family how he would be stripping throughout the series.

But he was happy breaking down stereotypes and barriers when it came to seeing Black lead characters on screen, especially in period dramas.

Fans are going weak in their knees, with one saying on Twitter: “Regé-Jean Page is hands down the most beautiful man #Bridgerton.”

Fans are going weak in their knees, with one saying on Twitter: "Regé-Jean Page is hands down the most beautiful man #Bridgerton."