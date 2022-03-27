Breaking Bad Next Sequel Movie: El Camino 2 To Come Soon

For all the ‘Breaking Bad’ fans out there, after Netflix and AMC surprised us with ‘El Camino’. Now it looks like we might soon be seeing its sequel as well.

If we have to think about one show that continues to rule our hearts, it has to be none other than ‘Breaking Bad‘. When the show ended its run, fans were left disappointed, and many rewatched their favourite episodes. However, in 2019, Netflix surprised all of the ‘Breaking Bad’ fans out there with a ‘Breaking Bad’ movie, ‘El Camino’, with many even claiming that it has to be the best 1-hour drama run. And now, the rumours have it, that there could be a possibility of the sequel of ‘El Camino’.

Highlights —

What is ‘El Camino’ about?

Sequel of ‘El Camino’

What is the plotline of ‘El Camino’?

The 2019 American crime thriller film ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ (or simply ‘El Camino’) serves as a sequel and epilogue to the television series ‘Breaking Bad’. It is the follow-up story of Jesse Pinkman, who teamed up with former instructor Walter White to become the drug lords of an Albuquerque crystal meth empire. ‘El Camino’ was written, directed, and produced by series creator Vince Gilligan, with Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman. Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Robert Forster, Jonathan Banks, and Bryan Cranston, among others, reprised their roles from ‘Breaking Bad’.

For all the ‘Breaking Bad’ fans out there, after Netflix and AMC surprised us with ‘El Camino’.

The film begins with a flashback scene after Jesse leaves Walter’s drug business, in which he asks Mike where and how he wants to begin his new life. Mike says he would go to Alaska if he were younger, which Jesse found tempting. Jesse expresses a desire to atone for past transgressions, but Mike warns that starting over is impossible.

Then the movie transports to the present time where Jesse departs the Brotherhood compound in Todd Alquist’s El Camino. He goes to Skinny Pete and Badger’s house in Albuquerque, where they hide the car and provide Jesse with a place to sleep.

MORE FROM DKODING: Did Bryan Cranston Make Lesser Money Than Aaron Paul In Breaking Bad?

Jesse summons Old Joe the next morning to dispose of the El Camino, but Joe departs after discovering its LoJack. Pete devises a scheme to make it appear as if Jesse had fled after exchanging the El Camino for Pete’s Ford Thunderbird. Pete and Badger hand over the money Walter provided them to Jesse, and Badger drives south in his Thunderbird, implying that Jesse is on his way to Mexico. Pete stays with the El Camino and waits for the LoJack to be dealt with by the cops. Jesse drives away in Badger’s Pontiac Fiero. He becomes aware of Walter’s potential lethal poisoning of a woman and death from the radio news.

Is there a sequel to ‘El Camino’?

The ‘Breaking Bad’ movie ended with Jesse having made it to Alaska and was headed off into an uncertain future, having found some closure after his ill-advised and constantly stressful involvement with White.

However, as soon as the credits started rolling, viewers began to speculate if there would be a sequel. After all, the film is titled “A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie,” not “The Breaking Bad Movie”. It is safe to say that if the series’ creator and ‘El Camino’ writer-director Vince Gilligan decides to return to the well for another feature, it will undoubtedly excite all fans.

What did Aaron Paul have to say about an ‘El Camino’ sequel?

Paul stated in an interview with “People” that he is not only willing but also eager to continue working with Gilligan. “It is up to Vince [whether to do an ‘El Camino’ sequel] … Vince and I definitely plan on working together many times in the future, and if it is ‘Breaking Bad’-related, then great”, Paul said. “If not, so be it. But … if he wants to kind of dive deep into this again, I am all for it”.

After that, Paul stated that he believed ‘El Camino’ had given Jesse the happy ending he had always yearned. He further added that when ‘Breaking Bad’ was ending, he had hoped that Jesse would find inner peace and his “home”, which he did through this movie.

Let us know in the comments if you think there should be a sequel to ‘El Camino’!

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.