Brad Pitt’s Doing Adds A New Twist To The Custody Battle

Brad Pitt throws water on Angelina Jolie’s plans to celebrate custody battle win.

The custody battle of Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has taken an interesting turn after the former has filed a review petition. Recently, the judge had passed custody of the children to Jolie, but even before she could take a sigh of relief, Pitt’s lawyers filed for review of the judgement.

Highlights —

Kids’ custody drama stretches after Pitt files for review of the verdict

Pitt and Jolie: From being the enchanting couple to the fighting couple

Private judge: The point of argument

Kids’ custody drama stretches after Pitt files for review of the verdict

Brad Pitt can’t accept the court’s ruling and files for review to get custody of his kids back.

Video credits: Entertainment Tonight

Once upon a time, we were smitten by Pitt and Jolie’s romantic relationship. However, things took a sharp turn and they publically split when Jolie accused him of abusing one of their children.

Related: Angelina Jolie Looking For A Billionaire Boyfriend To Pay Her Expenses

Pitt and Jolie: From being the enchanting couple to the fighting couple

Pitt and Jolie: the enchanting couple to the fighting couple

The two came close while filming ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ in 2004. After 10 years of dating and living together, they decided to marry in 2014. Sadly, their marriage hit a rough patch and ended in mere five years. The celebrity couple shares six kids, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, and Pax, out of whom five are minors.

Related: The Crown Recent Casting Has Angelina Jolie Angle: Details Inside!

Private judge: The point of argument

Recently, ‘Once Upon A Time’ actor’s attorneys have lodged a petition with the California Supreme Court a month after the court ruling of removing John Ouderkirk, the private judge from the case.

Pitt’s lawyer, J. Boutrous Jr. told “Hollywood Life” that the verdict is unfair and said, “We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts”.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

It doesn’t seem like Pitt and Jolie’s battle for the custody of their five kids will settle in the coming days. The new twist has been added by Pitt in the long-lasting drama. Jolie’s lawyer attacked the review petition by Pitt, saying Brad is “clinging to this private judge who exhibited bias and refused statutorily required evidence”.

Let us know your opinion on the ongoing battle for custody of the kids between two big faces of Hollywood. Do you agree with Pitt’s decision to file for review? Tell us your opinion in the comments box below.