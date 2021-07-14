Is our dream finally becoming a reality? Jen and Brad to lock in forever?

Many hearts were shattered after Brad broke up with Jennifer when he fell in love with Angelina Jolie on the sets of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’. However, those same hearts were once again ready to blossom, after repetitive encounters with Jen and Brad, where the ex-lovers were also seen exchanging a flirty conversation. Now the rumours of them locking in are again sparkling on the internet, but before we get our hopes high, we need to know the truth in the matter.

Highlights —

Are Brad and Jennifer getting back together?

Angelina and Brad Pitt’s custody battle

BRAD AND JENNIFER TO LOCK IN FOREVER?

If we go by the reports published by “NW”, then Jennifer and Brad are getting back together and this time it will be forever. The report says that the duo would soon be doing an interview, confirming the news of them reuniting. “Jen and Brad want to talk about their individual journeys, like his problems with alcohol and her failed relationships. These tales of personal growth will culminate in the main point — their new life together. With age comes wisdom, and now that Aniston and Pitt are older, they’re more relaxed about discussing their personal lives — especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah”, the report mentioned.

What Is Brad Pitt finally reuniting with Jennifer Aniston

Further, it was also stated in the report that Brad would use this platform to clear his image after the whole Angelina Jolie custody battle. It was reported,

Related: 5 Reasons Why Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Is The Cutest

“Brad is hoping that his four-year battle with his ex-wife will be over by then so that he’ll be free to go to town on the divorce. Brad will use the interview to clear his name a little bit”.

HOW TRUE ARE THESE RUMOURS OF THEM REUNITING?

Well, it looks like this news piece by “NW” was nothing but a piece of fiction. “Gossip Cop” reached out to the source close to Brad that the duo are not getting back together and there is absolutely no sign of any secret interview.

WHERE HAS BRAD AND ANGELINA’S DIVORCE BATTLE REACHED?

According to the latest update, Brad and Angelina’s kids want to testify against Brad, but the judge is not ready to hear their statements. Angelina’s lawyers stated in the document that was filed in 2020, “Three of the children have asked to testify”. One of the lawyers also had a conversation with “Page Six” that the voices of their children were heard by some other means. It was further added that the decision would rely on the experts with whom the children had a conversation. However, in May, Brad got joint custody of the children, but Jolie has vowed to fight the system.

Do you want to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again?