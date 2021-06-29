Bored George Clooney Taking A Break From His Perfect Marriage

Amal and George Clooney seem to have an ideal marriage. However, if the recent rumours are anything to go by, Clooney is not entirely happy in the marriage any more and is seeking refuge among his friends.

George Clooney is well-known for his playboy ways. Over the years of single-dom, he has romanced many actresses and models and fashioned an image as an international casanova. All this changed when he met the human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2013. They were married the following September and are still going strong. A recent rumour says that the marriage might not be as cheery as it seems. According to recent reports, George Clooney is tired of saving his marriage and is taking a break with his friends.

HAS THE MARRIAGE GONE AWRY?

George and Amal married relatively quickly. After he met her in 2013, they were already engaged in April 2014 and matched by September that year. Even though neither of them had thought of getting married, it seemed to be written in the stars. Even in a late 2020 profile on him on “GQ,” Clooney said, “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed”.

Video Credits: Netflix

They were in love, and there was nothing that could come in the way. That is until the quarantine hit. In an interview with “People magazine” Clooney confessed that he had been using alcohol to deal with the more challenging parts of quarantine. Even though he loved his wife and children, he found it problematic that he had not met his parents in quite a while and had been away from them most of the quarantine. Rumours also said that the couple was constantly at each other’s throats during the quarantine period. While it is hard to talk about whether George Clooney is tired of saving his marriage, there might just be a kernel of truth in this story.

A SPLIT BETWEEN THE PERFECT PAIR?

Recently, Clooney was spotted around L.A. carrying a huge backpack. According to insider sources, he met up with a long-time friend Rande Gerber. While this might mean a lot of things for Clooney, tabloids have speculated this to be a sign that George Clooney is taking a break from marriage,

The reports also say that Clooney was engaged in an intense discussion with Gerbe, and both men seemed emotional. While George has always remained straight on the idea that he and Amal don’t have any problems, the quarantine stress of sharing a room with his family for a long duration might be getting to him.

However, before the gossip goes so far as to suggest that “George Clooney is tired of saving his marriage”, it is essential to remember that this is a constant rumour that keeps going around. “GossipCop” has reported in the past that they have had to repeatedly debunk stories of the pairs having a supposed split only to find no evidence about the same.

Video Credits: Nicki Swift

Being in the public eye means the Clooneys often have their every move scrutinized. So, where a talk with a friend or moving about with a backpack might be everyday things in Clooney’s schedule, several tabloids seemed to have jumped on the occasion to report on a possible split.

THE VERDICT

George and Amal Clooney seem to be in bliss. George has said that his recent fatherhood has given him “a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love”. He is constantly raving about how splendid his relationship with his wife is too. People might believe that this is a public-faced lie, but there has been no evidence to the contrary.

It’s also important to understand that as “GossipCop” reports, the two have had these rumours cycling around them for the better part of the last decade, but it has not ended in any kind of public split. More likely than not, there is no truth in the report of “George Clooney taking a break from marriage“, and the rumour mills are just trying to capitalize and pump out stories.

Video Credits: CBS Evening News

Despite constant rumours of break-ups and splits, George and Amal have spent most of the past decade with each other. The recent stories place George leaning on his friends to escape from Amal. However, as contemporary interviews and investigations say, these seem to be empty allegations more often than not.