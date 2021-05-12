Boom! Studios’ BRZRKR Plan Has Future Movies In Store For Keanu Reeves

Can you guess the 5 hidden Easter eggs about Keanu Reeves’ future movies in Boom Studios’ BRZRKR? Let us help you.

Keanu Reeves has been many things – John Wick in ‘John Wick’, Neo in ‘The Matrix’, Jonathan Harker in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, and Ted in ‘Bill & Ted’, but not a writer … until now. Keanu Reeves has now co-created a comic book named BRZRKR with writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Justice League of America) and artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), and published it with Boom! Studios. It feels like Keanu is just everywhere these days. We are not complaining, we think the world could do with a little more Keanu in it, and now, it does in the form of BRZRKR. Right?

While we were scrolling through the Boom Studios’ BRZRKR comic posters, we found some hidden Easter eggs about Keanu Reeves’ future movies.

A future ‘BRZRKR’ movie – well, of course.

The BRZRKR comic poster is modelled after Reeves. Is it only us or did you also observe this? The art of the protagonist of the story who has strong Viking origins and is half-mortal resembles the prolific actor.

Video Credits: BOOM! Studios

It is said that art imitates life. Keanu Reeves has teamed up with the best artist to design interior and cover arts for the Boom! Studios’ BRZRKR comic. And we are deducting that it points to the fact that the plan for a movie adaptation was thought through from the beginning.

We can expect the ‘BRZRKR’ release date to be somewhere between mid to late 2020 at the earliest.

An anime series – because why not?

The cover art shows the BRZRKR carrying guns and samurai swords. And we think this was the easiest Easter egg to be found. Samurai is a Japanese warrior, and we had taken the hint that an anime movie or series will be on its way. Turns out we were right!

Boom! Studios’ BRZRKR hint at Keanu Reeves’ future movies

John Wick 4 – that’s already happening – isn’t it?

If you remember John Wick movies feature the story of a retired assassin whose dog is killed. His violence is brutal and the drive for revenge is relentless. By the time of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, he’s enacting his balletic gun-fu against the might of the ruling High Table. And it seems like that is just the beginning.

Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ comic for Boom! Studios evokes similar feelings in the protagonist. Moreover, the cover and interior arts feature the looks of the protagonist, which are similar to John Wick – long hair, sharp nose, agitating eyes. We don’t know if we are guessing right, but this could be a hint for a John Wick Chapter 4. We never know!

The Matrix 4 – now we are getting desperate.

The protagonist – the Berserker in the comic by Keanu Reeves – is recruited to serve as an agent for the U.S. Army and is tasked with handling situations that are dangerous for mortals.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2021

In exchange for serving the government, B is promised the truth about his existence – why he is cursed and how he can bring an end to all of it. Does the storyline sound familiar?

Do you remember in ‘The Matrix’ series, the Architect encounters the Oracle in a park? They agree that peace will last ‘as long as it can’ and that those humans who desire it will be offered the opportunity to leave the Matrix.

Now the storyline may not be exactly the same but the dots connect somehow, or at least that’s what we feel. Perhaps, this is another Easter egg in Boom! Studios’ BRZRKR about Keanu Reeves’ future movie.

Bill and Ted Movies: Part 4

Interior art by Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree in Keanu Reeves’ comic for Boom! Studios show BRZRKR sitting on a bench while it is raining and thundering. Now, we might be wrong but the thunder illustrations remind us of ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’, and we are guessing there might be a fourth part coming soon. What do you think?

Video Credits: The Hollywood Reporter

Initially, Boom! wasn’t sure what it had on its hands – how many readers would embrace the BRZRKR series? So, Boom! launched a Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Kickstarter to back the books. The studio hoped to use it to sell $400,000 in preorders, instead, it was $1.5 million.

Have you read Reeves’ BRZRKR comic yet? Are you excited to see the 12-issue comic series fleshed out more with a live-action movie and a follow-up anime series from Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.