Binary Ousts Captain Marvel From The MCU, Brie Larson Era Put To An End

A new series of Marvel Comics has come as a shock for Marvel’s leading actress Brie Larson. For a long time, Marvel Studios have been rethinking their decision to cast Larson as Captain Marvel. The studio is not happy with the response of fans. Now they are trying to shelve the character of Carol Danvers by starting with Marvel Comics itself.

Controversy killed Brie Larson’s stint in Marvel

Marvel’s news website stated that a new Binary is coming up in the new issues of Captain Marvel #36 and #38. For the unversed, the Binary form of Captain Marvel is the Kree-part of Carol Danvers that holds her superhuman gifts. In the movie, Captain Marvel completely embraces the Binary form near the end of the film. The upcoming issues are releasing on May 4th, two days before the release of ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’. The biggest warning to Brie Larson fans is the fact that they announced Binary will be the focus of the story arc because Carol Danvers has gone missing.

Though the disappearance of Carol Danvers doesn’t seem out of place for Marvel as many infamous characters go through this in Marvel, Brie Larson’s fans fear that this would end her short career because of the controversy and criticism she faces all the time.

Brie Larson faced harsh criticism when she debuted as Captain Marvel in the MCU because of her vocal stance on feminism and politics. Some comic purists wanted the MCU to follow the original comic’s portrayal of Captain Marvel by a man.

Recently, when Disney and Marvel announced the sequel of Captain Marvel, fans were relieved. However, their happiness was short-lived as the studio mentioned that Carol Danvers would not remain the only lead character. Two more superheroes are coming to join Carol Danvers. As soon as the news surfaced, the rumour mills ran wild speculating that Disney was cutting ties with Brie Larson. However, it’s hard to assume the company really is done with her with such little information. However, DKODING experts share a different view. According to them, Larson is still relevant for Marvel. It is important to note the fact that Disney gave her a whole new show that is set to land on Disney+.

