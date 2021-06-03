Big Bang Theory: The Hidden Dark Side Of Kaley Cuoco Fans Never Got To Know

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco portrayed the sweet-natured girl next door Penny, but the actor has some pretty strange things in her past.

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco has moved on to different projects since the end of her CBS sitcom days. But for fans, the actress will forever be known as Penny. Her role on the series brought her net worth to an unbelievable $100 million and it doesn’t even include royalties!

Before landing her starring role which she went on to play for 12 seasons, Cuoco took on a lot of different roles. She is also one of Hollywood’s most genuine actresses who is known for making candid revelations in countless interviews. She’s not afraid to poke fun at her ex-boyfriend in public or make honest admissions … but the truth isn’t always pleasant to hear. Especially when it comes to Cuoco’s former flames.

Cuoco is always brimming with positivity and is multi-talented. She is known for spilling tea when least expected and throwing shade every now and then … so who is she really? Is the actress known to cause drama on set? Has she dated her co-stars? Keep reading to discover things about the actor you haven’t heard before!

Kaley Cuoco and her former husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, were engaged in September 2013 after a three-month-long romance. Just 21 months later, the couple announced their split, with Cuoco filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

While Sweeting is her ex-husband and the actress is happily married now, “Us Weekly” reported Cuoco deleted all traces of her marriage, a day before announcing the divorce in 2015. She unfollowed him on social media and removed any existing mention of him, and Sweeting followed suit. He deactivated his social accounts and deleted all photos from Instagram, in a surprising disappearing stint.

Fans thought the divorce was shady … because ghosting each other seemed a drastic step. To add to the bizarre nature of their divorce, Cuoco began sharing PDA-filled posts with new beau, equestrian Karl Cook just six months after the announcement. They’ve been happily married since 2018 and often make an appearance on each other’s social media accounts. Tabloids also reported Sweeting’s alleged addiction to painkillers triggered their divorce.

CUOCO’S 13-DAY RELATIONSHIP WITH HENRY CAVILL WAS A PR STUNT

One of Kaley Cuoco’s most infamous romances includes a whirlwind relationship with ‘Man of Steel‘ Henry Cavill. Online sources report the pair met at a “Hollywood party” in June 2013, and the Superman star was initially nervous.

Their highly-publicized fling lasted barely two weeks, and the actors were spotted by paparazzi on many errands together. Her short relationship with Henry Cavill led some fans to believe it was a publicity stunt. Both actors were represented by the same PR company at the time, so it is possible their brief relationship had an ulterior motive.

“I had no one following me until I met Superman”, Cuoco shared with “Cosmopolitan” in 2014. “I’ve been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago. The recognition was crazy.”

KALEY CUOCO’S SECRET RELATIONSHIP AND ON-SET MOOD SWINGS

Fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ adored the on-screen relationship between Leonard and Penny (Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco). Their friendship and later romance culminated in the pair getting married, and they’re regarded as an iconic television couple.

Not many fans were aware of the actors being in a real-life relationship while starring on the show. ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for two years between 2007 and 2009 during the initial seasons of the sitcom. They did, however, keep their relationship as private as possible and were never seen outside of work together.

Kaley Cuoco shared with CBS Watch in 2010: “It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn’t want anything to ruin that.” Cuoco also has been accused of mood swings which infuriated the cast members. As per CelebDirtyLaundry, “The cast and crew are all fed up with Kaley’s constant mood swings”, and one insider said Cuoco “flips out about makeup, wardrobe, even the catering”. The reports have never been verified.

Did you know about ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Kaley Cuoco and her shady past? Let us know in the comments!