Big Bang Theory: The Dark Side Of Kaley Cuoco That Was Carefully Hidden

There is a version of a celebrity we see on social media and then there is a version we have no clue about. Well, turns out, Kaley Cuoco did a phenomenal job in hiding her real personality from her fans. And trust us, her projected side is very different from what her true personality is like. If you want to know what we are talking about here, then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco’s true personality

Kaley Cuoco put the future of ‘TBBT’ at risk

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REASONS WHY KALEY CUOCO IS DIFFERENT FROM HER TBBT CHARACTER

Kaley ghosted her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting off her social

Just a day before the announcement of Ryan and Kaley’s separation, she deleted all the pictures of them from her social media. Not just that, Kaley also took an extreme step of unfollowing him from her socials. Well, soon enough, Ryan too joined the wagon, and deactivated his Facebook profile, and completely ghosted himself off the internet.

This might be something that every person might do after they go through a breakup, but removing your identity off the internet just seemed a little weird to us. What do you think?

She moved on quickly from Ryan to dating Karl Cook

Within the span of 6 months, Kaley found herself a new love interest, Karl Cook, also her better half. From what it seemed, it looks like Kaley does not believe in taking things slow. In fact, rumours of her many rebounds also surfaced on the Internet after she just got divorced from Ryan. However, Cuoco obviously denied any such stories of her casual hookups.

The real shady side of Kaley Cuoco you never got to know

We have to talk about her fling aka infamous publicity stunt

Amongst Kaley’s flings, one of them turned out to be quite unexpected and also garnered a lot of attention. We believe you have guessed it by now. We are talking about Kaley’s two-week fling with Henry Cavill. Well, in one of her interviews with “Cosmopolitan”, she mentioned how after her fling with Henry, she received a lot of attention from the paparazzi, which she never received before. We believe that what happened between her and Henry was nothing more than just a publicity stunt.

WAS KALEY THE REASON WHY ‘TBBT’ WAS NOT RENEWED FOR ANOTHER SEASON?

Now that we are talking about some of Kaley’s shady moments, we have to mention the drama that Cuoco caused on the sets of ‘TBBT’, which reportedly also led to the rumours of her being replaced by Christina Applegate for season 10. If you don’t remember all the drama that took place, don’t worry, here’s a quick recap for you.

What happened was that Mayim Bialik, one of the co-stars of ‘TBBT’, stated that she believed that Kaley’s $ 1 million pay per episode was a little too much as she was only earning $100,000 per show. This, of course, angered Kaley and according to “Radar Online”, it was reported that

“Kaley is furious at Mayim for trash-talking her earnings”.

Another story was also circulated by “CelebDirtyLaundry”, where they stated that all of Kaley’s co-stars were pissed about her constant mood swings, where at times she would even flip out about makeup, wardrobe, and even catering.

Honestly, we feel like every celebrity has a story that we are not aware of, sometimes because they like to keep things a little low-key and sometimes because they like to hide it from their fans with the fear of being judged. Whatever the reason be, we surely respect their right to privacy.