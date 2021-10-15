Big Bang Theory: Sheldon Cooper Is An Insult To Jim Parson’s Diverse Legacy

Jim Parsons is way beyond just a great sitcom actor who played Sheldon Cooper and ‘Hollywood’ is the rock solid proof.

If at all someone benefitted from the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, it is Jim Parsons. Only after he left the show and played the slimy character in ‘Hollywood’, we realised that he is an actor par excellence. He was able to drop the whole Sheldon Cooper personality that he carried for 12 long years in a spur of a moment and became someone who is totally opposite to his sitcom image.

Highlights —

The struggles of iconic TV actors

Jim Parsons breaks down his shell

Jim Parsons is a lot more than just a sitcom joke Sheldon Cooper

THE STRUGGLES OF ICONIC TV ACTORS

It is really hard for actors who play iconic roles to break their image and truly become another character. Most of the iconic TV actors face this a lot because the audience has seen the actor playing the iconic character for years and it blurs the boundary between the character and the actor. It is hard for actors to break this image and spread their wings to do something new. Most of the time they are stereotyped and don’t get diverse roles. There are only a few who could unbind themselves from the character that has defined their career for so long. And when they come out of their shell, their true talent as a versatile actor is revealed.

Here is why Jim Parsons being known only as Sheldon Cooper is an insult to his diverse legacy

JIM PARSONS BREAKS DOWN HIS SHELL

Jim Parsons came in the list of such actors by breaking free of being the geeky lead Sheldon Cooper, in the most popular sitcom of the century – ‘The Big Bang Theory’. His performance was undoubtedly smashing when he played the casting agent in the Netflix original, ‘Hollywood’.

Playing Henry Willson, Hollywood’s depiction of the real-life talent agent known for spearheading the “beefcake craze” in the 1950s. The sleazy Henry Willson is vastly different from Sheldon Cooper, showing Jim Parsons versatility & talent.

Video Credits: TIME

Parsons’ stupendous transformation as Henry Willson in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ only proves his vast flexibility and how much more he has to offer. ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Sheldon Cooper did not offer a lot of scope for character development even though Sheldon changed from the pilot season to the finale. ‘Hollywood’ has brought out a true actor in him which proves that he is made for better, versatile roles than the stiflingly basic character Sheldon Cooper.

Related: Young Sheldon Is Now Going To Follow The Footsteps Of The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon Cooper became a symbol of a repeatedly wacky & weird personality. He was popular in his genre for playing the character that often annoys the people around him with his repetitive jokes that just won’t end. The creators of the show never widened his approach towards life beyond “Bazinga” or being adamant about sitting on a certain spot on the couch. They never bothered that the audience would want to move on from there.

JIM PARSONS IS MORE THAN JUST A SITCOM JOKE SHELDON COOPER

Even though the character of Sheldon Cooper is a socially awkward genius physicist, the makers didn’t explore much around his personality. On the other hand, Henry Willson holds much more gravity while being wonderfully weird like Sheldon. In fact, he’s one of the most significant antagonists who consistently surprises the viewers. This guy nonchalantly abuses his clients sexually, and corruption runs in his bloodstream and dangerously ruins anyone who becomes his target.

Jim Parsons himself was in awe of Wilson as he explained his character saying:

“He was such a complicated, colourful, outlandish character, and despicable in many ways, that he’s the kind of person that it would be easy to lump into a category.”

Even though playing Sheldon Cooper is not a cakewalk, Sheldon’s quirky personality couldn’t help him do new things because, on most occasions, Sheldon would be Sheldon and do predictable things – leaving no space for Parsons to exhibit his talent.

Video Credits: HBO Max

Henry Willson is an ambitious man and his aspirations keep growing throughout the movie. He would do anything to fulfil his ambitions. Rising on to become a producer or offering apologies for brutally unforgivable behaviour towards his client Rock Hudson. Just when you make up your mind that Henry is a cold-hearted villain, he’ll do something astounding. He would break into doing a Salome dancing with the veils.

This was the role that gave Jim Parsons the opportunity to come out as someone beyond the boundaries of a sitcom character. He took the opportunity and turned it into gold by going beyond to portray a fascinating character that could show his range of acting. If you haven’t watched ‘Hollywood’, till now, it’s worth watching just to find another side of Jim Parsons. He has managed to give a fantastic interpretation of this complex character. His transformation is stunning.

If you still remember Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, you need to move on from that and watch ‘Hollywood’. Don’t forget to share your views after watching in the comments box below.