Who Would Have Thought Sheldon Cooper From Big Bang Theory Has Enemies: Here’s The Hit List

Sheldon Cooper’s floppy disk of mortal enemies exhibits his strong commitment to resentment. Do you actually know who all made it to the reputed list?

Amy discovered on season 5 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (“The Russian Rocket Reaction”) that her genius boyfriend Sheldon has maintained a list of mortal enemies. Well, let’s talk about his dedication. He himself mentioned that he has had 61 mortal enemies in his life. Well, to maintain the count, he keeps an organized list on a floppy disk since he was a child.

Sheldon Cooper’s ever-growing list of mortal enemies

Friends, family, and ‘Star Trek’ characters

Since childhood, Sheldon has added and deleted some people from his list who have provoked his ire. You must know some of them from his list and their backstory of why they made it to the list because it is so random as well as comical.

Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton

Wil Wheaton is one of an enemy who has been on and off from the list. The story started in 1995 when Sheldon took a 10-hour bus ride to Mississippi to attend Dixie Trek Convention. He detested taking the bus for such a long trip because he was forced to relieve himself on a moving vehicle. He only did this to meet ‘Star Trek’s’ Wil Wheaton. But, Wheaton failed to show up to the convention, which angered Sheldon and he decided to add him to his enemies list.

Years passed and they became friends, so Wil was taken out of the list, however, Sheldon added him back because he was cast as the new Professor Proton. When Sheldon realized he loved Wheaton’s performance in the role, he took him off again.

Billy Sparks

This guy still remains in the list, unlike Wil Wheaton. Sheldon speaks about Billy Sparks in the episode titled “The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary“. He told that Billy is still on his enemies list because this bully had put dog poop on the handlebars of his bike. Sheldon, because he is Sheldon, didn’t see the mess until after he already touched it. Poor guy!

Billy was also talked about in ‘Young Sheldon’. He made it to the enemies list for throwing a chicken at him.

Brent Spiner from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

While Sheldon and Wil Wheaton were repairing their relationship, Wheaton invited Sheldon and co. to a house party. And there Sheldon met Brent Spiner (‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’) who was also in attendance.

Wheaton gave him a mint-condition collectable of his ‘Star Trek’ character since Sheldon was wary of going to the party. Sheldon was excited about it, but in a moment’s time, Brent Spiner came over and opened the collectable, ruining its integrity. That was the time Spiner entered Sheldon’s mortal enemies list.

Tam Nguyen

This guy was one of Sheldon’s dearest friend from childhood. But, he betrayed him by not following him to California. He broke Sheldon’s trust and it scarred him. Soon after, Tam was added to his enemies list.

But, in the 12th season, Leonard and co. got to know about Sheldon and Tam’s former friendship. Tam was contacted and he made a trip to California to sort things out with Sheldon. Thankfully, he was able to get himself out from Sheldon’s mortal enemies list.

Leslie Winkle

Sheldon never explicitly pointed out that this Leslie was on his enemies list but it would be shocking if she wasn’t. They shared different scientific views and so their rivalry was born. Later, things got even worse when Leslie began sleeping with Leonard. We came to know that she joined the gang’s physics bowl team because the team was against Sheldon. Though the two maintained neutral attitude later in the series, they were never besties.

Georgie Cooper: The big brother

Sheldon had to collect his family for the big day when he decided to marry Amy. But he didn’t want to make amends with his brother, Georgie, even though his mother asked him to. The reason why he was on Sheldon’s mortal enemies list is that he urinated in his shampoo bottle. On ‘Young Sheldon’, Georgie was alleged for “passing wind” on his head and he made straight to Sheldon’s mortal enemies list.

Jim Henson

Jim Henson is the man behind The Muppets but, Leonard, Raj, and Howard were surprised to see him on Sheldon’s mortal enemy list. This man who left behind an incredible legacy made it to the list for a funny reason. Sheldon loathed the famed puppeteer for creating Big Bird because it haunted him in his sleep.

Joel Schumacher

According to Sheldon, Joel Schumacher “nearly destroyed the Batman movie franchise”, even though the director is known for The Lost Boys, Falling Down, and many more.

Penny

It is not shocking that Penny, at a certain time, would have been on the list because both of them were completely opposite. This was revealed by Sheldon himself when Penny was informing Amy of Sheldon’s list of mortal enemies. Sheldon was eager to show the list himself but Penny tried deterring Sheldon from doing such a thing. This reminded him that she used to be on the list and he said, “You just got off the list, would you like back on it?”

The Cafeteria Ladies

Sheldon hated cafeteria workers after they refused to tell him what was in the special chilli that he took in lunch. By withholding this very important information from him, these Cafeteria ladies made to his list.

When they told him what was actually in it, they were removed from the list.