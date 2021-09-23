Big Bang Theory: Penny’s Last Name Was Actually Revealed In Season 2

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century. During its long run of 12 seasons, many interesting character details were revealed. However, one of the main characters, Penny, was left devoid of the last name and it remained a mystery. However, recently, thanks to a ‘Sherlock-ey’ Redditor, we finally know Penny’s last name.

When the character of Penny from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was introduced, she was just an aspiring actress named Penny. Her last name was not revealed. Even as the show ended its long run, her real last name remained a key mystery for the show’s fans to solve, but to no avail. However, it has recently come to light that her last name was actually revealed early on in the series. The character of Penny, played nicely by Kaley Cuoco, went through a great journey throughout the series, and many of her character traits were disclosed gradually. However, the fans slowly began noticing that her last name was never revealed. Now, when it has come to light that her last name was very ambiguously unveiled in the show, the fans’ admiration for the show’s writers has increased manifold.

It has been one of the most pressing queries the fans had with the showrunners. Season by season, the fans kept waiting for Penny’s name reveal, but to no avail. They had hoped that in the final season, it will finally be out in the open for everyone to know. But again, they were left empty-handed. But there was an episode in season 2 of the series where her name was actually revealed. A Redditor named u/quell_alma mentioned in a comment that she finally discovered what Penny’s last name was. In the 18th episode of the second season, titled ‘The Work Song Nanocluster’, Penny’s last name was revealed to be Hofstadter. Hence, her full name was Penny Hofstadter. However, it was also mentioned in the same episode that initially, her last name was Teller.

Penny’s last name was actually revealed in TBBT season 2

However, we can’t blame the fans for not being able to spot her real name. Even the fans who are suckers for details could not pinpoint it, it was so subtly executed. Sheldon receives a package at some point in the episode when on the box Penny’s full name was written.

The showrunners knew that it was one of the most rampant mysteries that the fans were subjected to. They decided not to do reveal Penny’s last name on purpose, even as the series ended. But, of course, the makers knew that it had been revealed in the second season. This piece of information left fans furthermore appalled at the audacity of the makers to play with their audiences. That said, it isn’t the first time that a sitcom had confused the audiences about a crucial bit of information by keeping it extremely subtle or non-existent. But one can’t deny that it’s these little details about our favourite shows that leave us in awe of them.

But the fans still find it hard to wrap their heads around the fact that the producers knew all along that they had already disclosed the name. Even Kaley was hoping that her character’s last name will be revealed at least in the final season. However, the actual origin of her last name is still uncertain. But now that we know the name, it won’t be very difficult for fans to come up with some theories of their own.

Reddit is seriously a goldmine of such random facts or details about our favourite shows. Meanwhile, TBBT remains as fresh in the minds of fans, as this intricate digging by a Redditor being a testimony of the impact the show had on a whole generation.

Tell us in the comments if you are also totally taken aback by this sudden revelation. Also, tell us your favourite easter eggs or subtle details from the show.