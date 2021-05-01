Big Bang Theory: Penny Will Kill You If You Try To Find Her Last Name

Our all-time favourite show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended leaving fans without answering what Penny’s last name was. But here is a theory for keeping it a secret. Keep reading to find out.

When ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, Penny’s real surname remained a mystery, but it turns out that the show had already revealed it behind her back. Kaley Cuoco’s character appeared in all twelve seasons of the CBS famous show as the only female character from the original sitcom. She went through a lot of personal growth during those years when more information about her was published, but her maiden name prior to her marriage to Leonard was never explicitly stated.

Highlights —

A look into Penny’s career

May be Penny is the spy next door: a fan theory

Penny last name on TBBT

Related: Kaley Cuoco’s Overreacting To The Big Bang Theory Ending Stunned Her Co-Stars

A look into Penny’s career

If you think about it really, we know little about Penny, The Big Bang Theory, who doesn’t even have a real last name before she marries Leonard (Johnny Galecki) in season 9. She is lovely and blonde, but her acting career isn’t going anywhere. Somehow she can afford to live in an apartment building that is expensive enough for a couple of scientists to afford, although she is a waitress, and her character appears to be unrelated to Leonard and his friends. But she still spends almost all her time eating Chinese food, and hearing about topics she does not seem to grasp.

May be Penny is the spy next door: a fan theory

Penny’s maiden name has been a hot topic on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for years, and many fans were hoping for a response in the finale, but that didn’t happen. Despite the public’s demand for the details, the showrunners chose to keep it a secret in order to keep the public guessing even after the sitcom ended. Fortunately, there’s a fan theory that explains all of these obvious plot gaps, and the ramifications are pretty crazy to comprehend.

Video Credits: Film Friday

It’s quite possible that Penny is a Spy according to this fan theory, which was first posited by Reddit /u/Numbertheory and picked up by Screen Rant. Okay, move over The Americans, because it’s a totally new history for Chuck Lorre to talk about a deep cover officer who lives in unwitting conditions.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Leonard And Penny Started Kissing On-Screen Much Before You Realized

The theory connects to the idea that the federal government has been spying on Sheldon and Leonard since Leonard’s breakup with Joyce Kim, a woman revealed to be a North Korean spy in the episode The Staircase Implementation. An enraged Leonard causes an explosion that disables the building’s elevators, which may not pique local authorities’ interest for long, but would pique the feds’ interest when combined with the Kim incident. They simply send Penny in to monitor both Leonard and Sheldon because they are aware of their knowledge of a rocket fuel project.

Video Credits: TBS

It may appear absurd, but it actually ties up all of the previously mentioned dangling threads. Consider this: Penny, a woman with the last name free, has been sent into the lives of the men to observe their antics. This explains why she spends so much time with two guys who don’t share her interests, why she doesn’t have any friends, how she can afford the apartment without a roommate, and why her acting career isn’t gaining traction. Leaving aside all obvious violations of Occam’s razor, it’s sometimes the explanation that actually explains everything that’s worth thinking about. In contrast to the original Big Bang Theory, this appears to explain all of the forces at work. Consider it a Unified Theory of Penny.

Aren’t you surprised that we did fail to notice this small detail? Comment down below if you did know about this.