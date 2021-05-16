Big Bang Theory Memories Made Love Scenes In Flight Attendant Stressful For Kaley Cuoco

Why did Kaley Cuoco feel uncomfortable about filming a love scene on the sets of ‘Flight Attendant’?

Kaley Cuoco, who is currently playing the role of Cassandra in the thriller-drama series ‘Flight Attendant’, was having a little trouble filming love scenes. After donning the character of Penny for 12 years, Kaley moved on to play a completely different character from her role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. But just like for us this transition of Kaley was a little strange, it looks like that she too was feeling uncomfortable.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco’s struggle with filming love scenes

Kaley Cuoco on the pressure of giving another hit series

‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2

‘Big Bang Theory’ is the reason why Kaley Cuoco hated shooting love scenes in ‘Flight Attendant’

Michiel Huisman on Kaley struggling with intimate scenes

Michiel, who is playing Kaley’s love interest in ‘Flight Attendant’, opened up about Kaley feeling uncomfortable filming a love scene with him. On ITV’s ‘This Morning’, the actor spoke at length about Kaley’s awkwardness. He said, “Of course I didn’t realize, but for some reason, she had never done a love scene before, I guess that never happened on The Big Bang Theory. So when we were doing a fairly decent … we’re making out on the bed, under the covers, we’re doing our first scene like that and I noticed she was sort of hovering on top of me, she’s not really sitting on my legs”.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Penny Will Kill You If You Try To Find Her Last Name

Video Credits: ISKA Productions

“After like take three she starts to shake a little bit and I’m like ‘Kaley, what are you doing? Just sit down!’ And it turned out that she was so uncomfortable and she had no idea how to do this thing. She was trying not to touch me.”

Well, who would have thought that our favourite Penny was not sure about how to film a love scene.

Kaley Cuoco on filming ‘Flight Attendant’

Well, with success comes a lot of pressure. While we were super excited to see Kaley in a new role, she, on the other hand, was crying herself to sleep. In a conversation with “Radio Times”, Kaley opened up about the pressure she felt before the release of ‘Flight Attendant’. She said,

“Coming off such a successful show, I knew people were going to judge this and question my decision. By the way, it wouldn’t have mattered what choice I had made, it was going to be – not looked down upon, but questioned”.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

She further added, “But I went through a lot of ups and [downs] – there were days where I’m like, ‘Oh man, like, people are gonna love this, and then there were days where I would literally cry myself to sleep, wishing I had never ever found the book. ‘What am I thinking? Oh, my God!”

Related: Kaley Cuoco Leaks Secrets About Flight Attendant Season 2

‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2

Yes, ‘Flight Attendant’ is coming back with season 2 and HBO has confirmed the same. Kaley Cuoco, on the series being renewed for season 2, said that excitement is an understatement for her. She also added that she is surprised with the positive response season one received and she cannot be more proud of her entire team. The chief content officer of couldn’t stop singing Kaley’s praises and said,

“Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next”.

Did you like seeing Kaley Cuoco in ‘Flight Attendant’? Let us know in the comments below.