Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik Overconfident About Amy And Sheldon’s Successful Love Story

Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper’s relationship on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a slow burn. But it was so effective that people can’t stop gushing about it. Mayim Bialik describes what made ‘Shamy’ stand out among other television couples.

It’s been a few years since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended its successful run which lasted for 12 seasons. However, people are still talking about it and the stars from the show are being asked about it. Hence, the hype around the show refuses to die down even after 2 years of its season finale was aired. Of all things about the sitcom that left a deep impact on the viewers, Sheldon and Amy’s relationship remains one of the highlights. In a recent interview, show’s star Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler, revealed what worked about the relationship between Sheldon and Amy.

Amy joined the cast of TBBT in the third season and initially, it was only supposed to be a side character on the sitcom. Bialik had no idea that she would become a regular cast member from the next season onwards.

But when the fans’ response to her character became kinder with every episode, the writers decided that she would be a perfect addition to the already stellar ensemble of the series. She initially shared a unique relationship with Sheldon, but eventually, their relationship became such that they were brought together and eventually they began dating.

AMY-SHELDON RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

It was a cute and heartwarming progression for them over time, developing feelings for each other. Initially, they were in denial. But through subtle hints, Amy showed that she might be attracted to Sheldon. Sheldon also showed hints of jealousy when other men showed interest in Amy. In the 10th episode of the fifth season, their relationship became official.

Video Credits: Karro Wanglöf

And then, it took them about three years to finally acknowledge that they loved each other. But when it did happen, it was a match made in heaven. Having contrasting personalities, they both complemented each other. And for a very long time, the Amy-Sheldon relationship, or ‘Shamy’, as said by Howard, remained one of the key highlights of the show.

MAYIM BIALIK EXPLAINS WHAT WORKED SO WELL BETWEEN SHELDON AND AMY

In a recent interview with PeopleTV, Bialik surprised the fans when she revealed that she and Jim didn’t know what was in store for their characters. Hence, it was a total surprise for both of them as well when they came to know that a romantic track was going to be developed between them. After they got together, they did not have sex for many seasons. To this, Bialik said that it was supposedly the longest time on television when a couple waited this long to have sex. And as per Bialik, this was one thing that made their relationship stand out among the rest. It gave their relationship a fresh perspective and when it eventually happens in the ninth season, its impact is manifold.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKCFK62hnoT/

When Amy was introduced into the series, it was the least expected thing that Sheldon and she would become something. Because, as the fans of the show know that Sheldon was the last person anyone would imagine ‘being in love’, or in a relationship for that matter. Amy was also first introduced as a guest star and she was not supposed to form her own separate arc in the sitcom. From there, to eventually getting married in the eleventh season, their relationship blossomed and it became endearing to thousands of fans around the world. Even now, people talk about Amy-Sheldon, and this has to be some sort of an achievement.

Video Credits: MsMojo

Bialik further added that she struggled with finances while teaching neuroscience and she auditioned for a guest spot on the show. She also had not watched a single episode of TBBT until then.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ happens to be one of those sitcoms that continue to score big on the OTT platforms and television re-runs. People may have bid their farewell to the official run of the sitcom in 2019 but many of them have yet to let go of these endearing characters that they had fallen in love with. This, more than anything else, matters the most when it comes to art.

