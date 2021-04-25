Big Bang Theory: Leonard And Penny Started Kissing On-Screen Much Before You Realized

Leonard and Penny gave us some real relationship goals. Let us look into their love story and find out when their first kiss happened in ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

‘The Big Bang Theory’, a hit sitcom, may appear to be about Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj’s high IQs, but it’s really about the relationships these geniuses built. The romantic relationship between Leonard and Penny was just as important to the show’s success as the guys’ friendship.

We fell in love with the show’s couples along the way, especially Penny and Leonard. This was a long time coming for these two. They began their relationship as neighbours, then friends, then lovers, and have been through a lot, but their love for one another has outweighed all the troubles.

The Big Bang Theory revisited the events of Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) first kiss from season 1, but a key detail in the story appears to have gotten mixed up, raising the possibility that the former cheated on his boyfriend at the time, Kurt (Brian Patrick Wade), with her now-husband. With the long-running CBS sitcom’s final season underway, writers would understandably want to up the nostalgia factor by referencing some of the show’s memorable moments over its more than a decade run.

What was supposed to be another brewing fight between the Hofstatdters in an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 12, “The Imitation Perturbationtion”, ended up being one of the sweetest moments for the couple in a long time. Penny consoled an increasingly frustrated Leonard after spending the majority of the episode acting as if she didn’t remember their first kiss 11 years ago, during Halloween, by admitting that she does remember the special occasion; it’s just that she didn’t want to acknowledge it as their first official kiss for a variety of reasons.

Penny primarily cited the fact that she was drunk at the time of the kiss in “The Middle-Earth Paradigm”, which she did not want to be. Leonard accepted the excuse, and the two made it up; however, additional details in her alibi may have revealed something that could be considered a plot hole. As she recalled the drunken kiss on Halloween, she also mentioned how much she despised the fact that the momentous occasion occurred while she was still with Kurt.

Looking back at “The Middle-Earth Paradigm” episode from season 1, when Penny invites the guys to her party, which will include dancing, they seriously consider declining because they aren’t “dance” people. But when they find out it’s a costume party (the fact that it’s Halloween is irrelevant), they change their minds and decide to go.

Leonard hopes that this party will allow Penny to see him as a member of her social circle. But Leonard’s plans for the evening change when Kurt, Penny’s ex-boyfriend, arrives, ostensibly as an invited guest and whom Penny appears pleased to see. Leonard tries to be Penny’s protector while protecting himself from a potentially painful beating from Kurt, still smarting from his previous encounter with him.

Having encountered humiliation, Leonard and Sheldon leave the party. Penny later visits Leonard’s apartment because she feels bad about what happened. She becomes teary-eyed and says that something is wrong with her. Leonard tries to console her and in that instance, Penny kisses him. After a few awkward seconds of sharing an intimate moment, the two recovered and resumed their friendly demeanour with each other. However, just as Penny was about to leave to return to her apartment, where her Halloween party was still going on, she kissed Leonard again.

Despite all the differences between Leonard and Penny, they have made their relationship look adorable throughout the series. What is your take on their relationship in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Let us know in the comments below.