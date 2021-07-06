Big Bang Theory: Kunal Nayyar Wants Raj Koothrapali Out Of His System

This is the reason Kunal Nayyar aka Raj doesn’t miss his character from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

It’s been over a year since ‘The Big Bang Theory’. While the fans of the show are still reminiscing in the memories, Kunal Nayyar aka Raj reveals that he is not missing his character very much. But why does Kunal feel this way? Was he not very fond of his character? Or has he moved on from playing some challenging roles? Let’s find out.

In a conversation with “Metro UK”, Kunal revealed the real reason behind why he doesn’t miss his character, Raj, very much. He said, “I probably don’t miss playing the character that much anymore. You know what I mean? I did so much of it and got it out of my system. But I really miss being in front of the audience”.

Well, Raj did dedicate 12 years of his life to playing the role of an astrophysicist, so it makes all the sense for him to look forward to more different opportunities.

Kunal opened up about his time on the sets of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

In the same interview, Kunal also spoke about his time on the sets and labelled it as a “safe space”. He said that for him it was the best place in the entire universe, where he was absolutely free to be himself, without worrying about what the outside world might think. He further got a little emotional while expressing his love for the show and his co-actors, stating that the sets of ‘TBBT’ felt like home to him and he misses all the actors, writers and crew members.

Why Jim Parsons didn’t want to return for season 13?

After dedicating himself to playing Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons, Jim said that he was ready to take on some more challenging and different roles and this is the reason why he decided to bid goodbye to ‘The Big bang Theory’. One of the insiders of “Entertainment Weekly” also reached out to Jim’s representative who gave similar reasons about Jim walking out. It was said that Jim had earned a lot of respect, awards and love from this show. However, 12 seasons is a lot to give to one show and this is why Jim has rightfully decided to step down. It was also added that Sheldon’s story had also come to an end after he finally tied the knot with Amy, and there was nothing more left for him after that.

