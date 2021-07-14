Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Is Scared Of His Wife’s Costar

Why is Kaley Cuoco’s husband worried/scared of her wife’s co-star from ‘The Big Bang Theory’? Keep reading to find out what’s cooking.

Kaley Cuoco may be a TV star, but in between seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ and new roles in ‘Harley Quinn‘ and ‘The Flight Attendant‘, the rising star found time to fall in love. Cuoco began dating Karl Cook, a professional equestrian and the son of billionaire Scott Cook, after her divorce from tennis pro-Ryan Sweeting. Since then, the couple has married and found happiness with their many four-legged children But are they really having trouble keeping it up?

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook struggling to keep it up

Is Johnny Galecki trying to get back with Cuoco?

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s relationship

Cuoco and Cook may be profoundly in love, but they didn’t want to live together until the moment was right. Since their June 2018 wedding, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress and her husband have lived apart since they were not in a hurry to make their marriage more formal. Though Cuoco recently revealed that living apart worked well for her and Cook, the couple appears to be ready to take the next step in their relationship and have formally moved into the same house.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook relationship

Cuoco on a Brad Behavior podcast said, “The older I get, I know now what works for me. Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches”.

Related: Henry Cavill Is Obsessed With Jim Parsons Since The Big Bang Theory Began

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook struggling to keep it up

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

But it seems that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are struggling to adjust to their new relationship. According to an insider, they put off living together for so long because they both value their privacy, and spending 24 hours together has been suffocating. Despite the fact that the couple waited a few years before moving in together, Cuoco believes the forced move has been beneficial. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “It’s been great for our relationship, and we realised we liked each other, which is even better”.

Is Johnny Galecki trying to get back with Cuoco?

So, is Johnny Galecki trying to get back with Cuoco under this situation? According to the National Enquirer, Galecki is attempting to rekindle his romance with Cuoco after his divorce from Alaina Meyer. The former couple split up after two years of dating while filming ‘The Big Bang Theory’. In the sitcom, Leonard and Penny Hofstadter dated and eventually married. Regardless of their divorce, Cuoco and Galecki have stayed on excellent terms. However, the paper claims that fans are questioning if the two’s romance is still alive due to Galecki’s digital flirtations.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

The assumption arose after the actor sent a nice message on Twitter to his former costar on her birthday. Nonetheless, the ‘The Flight Attendant’ actress has been married to Karl Cook since 2018 and warns that the equestrian may not agree with Galecki’s remarks. “Karl isn’t going to enjoy Johnny’s nostalgia act”, a source says. Cuoco is also happily married to Cook, and Galecki was present at their wedding. Overall, the two are extremely close.

What’re your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.