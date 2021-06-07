Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s 3-Year Long Marriage In Trouble

Shocking! Kaley Cuoco and her husband are at unease in the pandemic. Could this be the end of their 3-year marriage?

Kaley Cuoco has been in the limelight for all the right reasons. Whether it is her acting and producing skills in ‘The Flight Attendant’ or just her personal life being the headline of America’s best news outlets, fans are always in for a treat with new updates about the actress.

Highlights —

From Sweetings to Cook

Kaley Cuoco and husband in quarantine update

Kaley Cuoco forced to live with her husband

Fans of the actress are well aware of her failed relationships, including a broken marriage with ex-husband tennis player Ryan Sweeting. In recent news, her marriage to her famous billionaire equestrian husband has created a buzz that suggests her marriage is on the rocks. So, how true is this shocking information? Let’s find out.

Ever since her role as Penny in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ brought her the fame she deserved, Kaley Cuoco has brought attention to herself in every little thing she’s done. Whether it is a workout routine or the millions she’s gained from selling her Tarzana home, KC has been “trending” for the longest.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband at unease in the pandemic

Besides the professional front, Cuoco’s personal life has always kept fans on their toes. After her relationship with former co-star Johnny Galecki ended, the actress was briefly engaged to Josh Resnik, an addiction doctor, until they broke up in March 2012. Not too long after, KC found love in Ryan Sweetings; they got engaged and married the following year.

According to fans, they were the ultimate “couple goals” that stuck with each other through thick and thin, especially when Cuoco had sinus surgery. “Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting. #RelationshipGoals” tweeted a fan. But, of course, as fans would recall, that marriage ended in vain. Just about 6 months after announcing her divorce from the Tennis pro, her new relationship with Karl Cook created a media frenzy.

You: the royal wedding was a month and a half ago



Me, an intellectual: no, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got married yesterday… — Lauren 🌈 (@eventingenzo) July 1, 2018

Fast-forwarding to 2018, the duo got hitched. Fans of the celebs were beyond ecstatic and could hold themselves back from sharing their excitement on social media platforms. One such fan tweet read,

“You: the royal wedding was a month and a half ago. Me, an intellectual: no, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got married yesterday …”

Due to the onset of Coronavirus, shootings for all shows and movies were temporarily halted. This not only gave celebs from the entertainment industry a break from work but also allowed them to spend more time with their loved ones. While stories of celeb breakups and other distressing news surfaced on the internet, “Kaley Cuoco and husband in quarantine” also made headlines. With no surprise, the couple had not moved into THEIR home yet.

Their personal busy schedules are one of the multiple reasons they had not moved in together even after they got married. Cuoco said in November 2019 that she and Cook had maintained their marriage intact by having “separate lives”. On Brad Goreski’s Brad Behaviour podcast she revealed,

“We both truly enjoyed our own lifestyles and we truly prefer our own couches”.

Furthermore, she also expressed that because of her failed relationships in the past she did not want to live with Cook right away. She and Cook, on the other hand, decided to collaborate on the building of a home, which they would eventually move into.

Kaley Cuoco forced to live with her husband

Kaley Cuoco has not shied away from sharing that she and her husband definitely have a “very unconventional” relationship. However, because of the pandemic, Kaley Cuoco is forced to live with her husband. After she made the big move in March, “It’s been great for our relationship”, Cuoco explains on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While there was exaggerated news all over the internet about the couple surviving a rough patch, none of that was proved right or given a statement about by either party. A year on since they began their life living under the same roof, everything seems to be going pretty strong for the two. If they were at unease, it would probably be because of their lack of personal space that they seemed to have enjoyed very much. Nonetheless, there is enough evidence online to prove that they’re doing well.

In a recent Instagram post, Kaley Cuoco shared a few pictures that seemed to look like a fun day out to the Kentucky Horse Park with her husband and others. So, it’s quite evident that her marriage to Karl Cook is smooth sailing and all other rumours about their break-up are untrue.

How long do you think Kaley and Karl’s marriage will last? Do you think Karl is the one for her? What is your view on their unconventional relationship? Let us know in the comment section below.