Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Hates Being Known As Penny

The HBO Max show ‘The Flight Attendant’ is an urgent attempt by Kaley Cuoco to erase her image as Penny in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ behind, as revealed by her.

Most stars dream of starring in a show that engraves its name in history like ‘FRIENDS‘, ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Breaking Bad‘, etc. The ‘Big Bang Theory’ turned out to be one such fan favourite that lasted for 12 years and gave Kaley Cuoco widespread fame as the character Penny. It made Kaley Cuoco the star she is today. However, Cuoco revealed, after the 12-year relationship with the show, she wants to leave it behind, afraid that she will be known as Penny forever. The television actress aimed to start afresh with ‘The Flight Attendant‘ and say a definite goodbye to ‘The Big Bang Theory‘.

Just like other actors, Kaley Cuoco is also afraid of being known only for one character her entire life. In her case, it is Penny, whom she portrayed in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during a massive 12-year run. Cuoco revealed her wariness to MCU’s Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen (with whom she wants to be best friends, by the way) in Variety’s Actors on Actors segment.

Cuoco kicked off by mentioning that as an actress working in television, the act of playing the same character over and over again is her “whole life”. She also elaborated how comfortable she was at ‘The Big Bang Theory’ set, “I grew up with (‘The Big Bang Theory’), and I did it for so long, it’s so natural for me. It’s very different if you haven’t done it”.

Cuoco also mentioned that she was treated like royalty during ‘The Big Bang Theory’ production as her vanity area was as luxurious as something “only queens can imagine”. Being an “indoor cat” really spoiled her. However, as the show neared its end, she recalled thinking desperately that she had to reinvent herself. This is when, in 2017, she chanced upon the book ‘The Flight Attendant’ by Chris Bohjalian.

The actress disclosed that initially, she thought of adapting it into a film, but, on further consideration, the novel seemed more suitable for a show that could capture all its diverse emotions. Her intense yearning to produce the adaptation and star in it came from being afraid to be remembered as Penny forever.

“Obviously, the biggest concern was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be known as Penny forever!’ — which, by the way, if I was, great. Like, that would have been fine. Yes. I’m Penny”, Kaley Cuoco mentioned. Although the sitcom star tried to cover up the exhaustion of portraying the character for 12 years, it is clear that Cuoco looked for a fire to reignite her career after being Penny. She ultimately found her reinvention in the “extremely dark” and “super tragic” story of ‘The Flight Attendant’, a distinct departure from the light-toned ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

KALEY’S BRIGHT FUTURE

‘The Flight Attendant’ features the story of an alcoholic flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco). Bowden finds herself with the dead body of a murdered person in a hotel room, not remembering the details from the night before as she is hungover. This warps her in a murder investigation, making her recall not only the details of the murder but her own traumatic life. ‘The Flight Attendant’ began streaming on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and became an instant hit. From humour to grief, the show is a mixed package which Cuoco carries brilliantly on her shoulders, unlike being only one of the many leading faces in ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Having received immense admiration from fans, ‘The Flight Attendant’ is renewed for another season. Here’s hoping that Cuoco doesn’t get afraid of being known as Cassie forever as she felt about Penny. Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ is set to hit HBO Max in the second half of 2022. Apart from her acting career, Kaley Cuoco has turned into an ingenious executive producer.

She started Yes, Norman Productions in 2017 during the last leg of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The company recently renewed its contract with Warner Bros. Television Studios, establishing Cuoco as an unstoppable force with Warner Bros. having her back. Cuoco’s career has been till now limited to the small screen. It will be exciting to see whether in future she also ventures into films and graces her presence on the silver screen.

