Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Has A Shady Side That She Hid From Fans

Kaley Cuoco appeared like a girl next door on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. But it appears that she always sparked some controversy. Keep reading to find out the shady side of her.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco was really quick moving from her past relationship

For years, she had a secret relationship with Johnny Galecki

She sparked controversy with her views on feminism

She disrespected the American flag

She is obsessed with herself

Kaley Cuoco may have become one of America’s most popular actresses thanks to her quirky and fun personality, but her real personality is very different from the one she portrays on television. Kaley Cuoco lives in a world full of unrest and questionable decisions. consider all that comes to mind: tumultuous relationships, impromptu publicity stunts, and unhealthy obsessions.

Video Credits: Nicki Swift

Kaley Cuoco was really quick moving from her past relationship

You won’t find any pictures of Cuoco’s ex-husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, on her Instagram account. Okay, we understand. Who needs to be reminded of a love lost on the internet for the rest of their lives? The scale and productivity of this transfer were the most difficult aspects of it. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco erased all signs of Sweeting the day before they declared their divorce in September 2015. She also deleted every mention of him from her Instagram bio and unfollowed him.

The real shady side of Kaley Cuoco

Sweeting, who has a history with drugs, including a 2006 arrest for DUI and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sale, became addicted to painkillers following back surgery, according to the Daily Mail. A source told Us Weekly “She helped him,, but she said he couldn’t make the commitment to get sober.” “He’d say he was working on it but then go out and get wasted.” Cuoco managed to move on from the scandal quickly, despite the tabloid coverage her divorce got and the disappointment she was said to have experienced. The actress was tied to Arrow star Paul Blackthorne, country singer Sam Hunt, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-star Johnny Galecki just months after filing for divorce. The rumours were refuted by Cuoco.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Penny Will Kill You If You Try To Find Her Last Name

She was most likely dating equestrian Cook at the time of this writing, who is best known as the son of billionaire tech entrepreneur Scott Cook. Let’s hope Cuoco takes her time when it comes to courtship.

For years, she had a secret relationship with Johnny Galecki

Cuoco’s longest relationship was one that she kept hidden from the public eye.

Cuoco made headlines in 2010 when she revealed to CBS Watch that she had been dating co-star Galecki for nearly two years.”It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn’t want anything to ruin that,” she said.

She sparked controversy with her views on feminism

Cuoco received backlash in December 2014 after a disastrous interview with Redbook in which she revealed that she doesn’t care about feminism.”Things are different now, and I know a lot of the work that paved the way for women happened before I was around,” she said. “I was never that feminist girl demanding equality, but maybe that’s because I’ve never really faced inequality.” Apparently, feminists all over the world were offended by that response.

Cuoco quickly responded on Instagram, claiming that “words can be taken out of context“ and promising to clean up the interview. In 2016, she told Cosmopolitan, “Of course, I’m a f***** feminist. “Look at me. I bleed feminism. I get equal pay to my male costars on a big show, I have my own home, I’m as independent as you could possibly be.” Gee, Gloria Steinem would be so proud.

She disrespected the American flag

Cuoco sparked a firestorm of controversy when she posted a photo of her dogs sitting on an American flag on the ground to Instagram on July 4, 2016. The photo was meant to be a fun Independence Day message, but the United States Flag Code prohibits Old Glory from touching the ground or being used as bedding.

Related: Surprise Doorstep Delivery Left Kaley Cuoco Teary-eyed & Overwhelmed

According to Page Six, Cuoco’s photo was ripped to shreds in the comments section almost immediately. One Instagram user wrote, “Shame on you, Kaley.” “You’ve lost a follower.”

Video Credits: What’s Trending

Cuoco later deleted the photo and apologised on Instagram as the backlash grew. “I have the utmost respect for my country. I am a proud American in every sense of the word. I understand the American flag stands for our freedom and represents American heroes, past and present.”

“I made a mistake,” she said. “I sincerely apologize to anyone that has been offended by my previous post. This is no way reflects my feelings toward what the American flag represents. Living in the public eye can be extremely difficult at times. Every mistake and every imperfection is amplified. I am not perfect. I am a proud American, today, tomorrow, always.” The apology was accompanied by a heart-shaped photo of the American flag.

She is obsessed with herself

Cuoco admitted to being “obsessed” with what people say about her online in a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I’ll read something from someone in Indiana who’s like, ‘She looked disgusting in that dress,’ and it’s going to ruin my night,” she said.

Cuoco even found herself doing the unthinkable: following cyber bullies’ advice. “I started reading and thought, ‘Maybe I need to make more of an effort and not go out in my UGGs and be disgusting.’ So I started putting on makeup. And they started writing, ‘Wow, someone really likes being in front of the camera’ and ‘Her hair’s done now for coffee.’ I couldn’t do anything right,” she said. “But I’m obsessed. I openly admit to being totally insane about that.”

On the one hand, reading about a celebrity who acts like we do on occasion is vaguely endearing.. In which case, we sincerely hope she never comes across this article.