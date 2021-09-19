Big Bang Theory: Is Jim Parsons A Genius Like Sheldon Cooper?

Sheldon Cooper is one of the most beloved television characters of all time. Partly, it’s due to his child-like innocence and mostly due to his superhuman intelligence. The fans recently asked where does Jim Parsons stand with respect to IQ when compared to his character Sheldon Cooper.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ was on-air for 12 seasons, becoming one of the longest-running sitcoms in American television history. There were many reasons behind the show becoming an international success, one of them was the main character of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. The character was portrayed as this otherworldly genius who knew almost everything about the world there is to know, but not about fellow humans. As his struggles to comprehend basic human emotions and feelings became a key factor behind the show’s success, many fans wondered whether it was humanly possible for someone to be this smart. Naturally, they began comparing the real-life Sheldon, Jim Parsons, to his character in the sitcom. As it turns out, Jim isn’t far behind Cooper when it comes to having great intelligence.

The sitcom premiered in 2007 on CBS and talked about a group of friends who live together in an apartment in Southern California. For female company, they have a woman named Penny, a struggling actress, who might not be as smart as the boys, but has a charm about her and is a social butterfly. Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard might not be too social, but they all boast a high IQ. It was once explained that Sheldon had an IQ of 187, which is way higher than an average person. To put things in context, 116 is considered to be the average IQ, while an IQ of 130 is attributed to highly smart people. But given the fact that Sheldon had an IQ of well over 180, he can be considered to be having a superman intelligence.

That’s not enough. Sheldon also claimed to have a photographic memory and had a long list of achievements to his name. He seems to have put his intelligence to great use. It was also thoroughly elaborated on the show that he is the most gifted and thoroughly accomplished member of his little group. But it was until Amy Fowler entered his little group. Not only was she as good as Sheldon when it came to having a high IQ, but she was also more social. Thus, in a way, she was like Sheldon, but better. However, that did not take away the fact that Sheldon possessed superhuman intelligence.

Is Jim Parsons a genius like Sheldon Cooper?

Now, fans began associating Jim Parsons with Sheldon. He was being referred to as Sheldon on the streets more than his real name. That got the fans wondering whether Jim is actually as smart as his fictional counterpart. Born in 1973, Jim studied at the University of Houston and later attended the University of San Diego. He eventually earned a master’s degree in theatre in 2001. While it doesn’t technically prove that Jim is as bright as Sheldon, he is not too far behind either. He possess great acting skills, which led him to select parts that made full use of his acting prowess. This isn’t a small achievement considering how many actors lose their way to bad choices.

When he was asked the same question in an interview, Jim replied that he wasn’t stupid either, if he wasn’t a genius. But ask his fans, who think that he is a genius actor for making his characters engaging and believable. To this, we totally agree!!

To this point, we really wonder if Sheldon really had enough social skills to make it as an actor? Well, intelligence is subjective and has many scales of measurement, not just the IQ level. Hence, we can say that both and Jim and Sheldon are more or less ‘the same’ when it comes to smartness.

