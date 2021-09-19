TRENDING TODAY

Big Bang Theory: Is Jim Parsons A Genius Like Sheldon Cooper?

Is Jim Parsons a genius like Sheldon Cooper?
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
After Black Adam In DCEU, Dwayne Johnson Is Being Eyed For MCU
No Newer Articles