Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons And Kaley Cuoco’s Unconditional Love Going Places

Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco are not only social media buddies but friends forever in real life

Imagine spending your every day with someone for more than a decade. To say that they become your best friend is an understatement; they become your family, they become a part of you. Well, if we talk about the cast of our favourite show, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco built a never-ending bond, a type of bond that didn’t break even after the show ended. Thinking about their relationship, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco were and will always be each other’s favourite. To back our claim with evidence, here’s a list of a few adorable things to know about Jim and Kaley.

Highlights —

Why do we think Kaley Cuoco is Jim Parsons favourite?

Kaley Cuoco’s reaction on Jim Parsons leaving ‘TBBT’

Why do we adore Jim and Kaley’s friendship?

There are many things that make us go gaga over their friendship and we have decided to share a few with you

To promote a show or a movie, at times celebrities endorse in publicizing fake relationships and friendship. However, our Jim and Kaley never indulged in any such tactics. In fact, they both displayed the same chemistry on-screen as they did in their behind the scenes videos. And this is why we believe that their friendship is genuine and not just a pretence.

Why do we adore Jim and Kaley’s friendship?

Not just on sets, Kaley and Jim were often spotted together off-set, just chilling and hanging out with another. Isn’t this great to be able to spend time with your friends at and outside of work?

You know a true friend is the one who is genuinely happy for your success. Well, when Kaley was presenting Jim with his Golden Globe Award, she got so overwhelmed with joy that she couldn’t even pronounce his name properly.

Both Jim and Kaley have not been shy to express their love for one another. Every time they would do an interview, both have openly confessed how much they mean to one another.

Video Credits: Weird Trending

Since the beginning of the show, both Kaley and Jim bonded really well with another. Well, it was also natural as they and Johnny Galecki were the main lead of the show initially, so they did spend a lot of time hanging out with one another.

This is how Kaley reacted to Jim leaving the show

Video Credits: ET Canada

Kaley Cuoco who played Penny in the show was having just a normal discussion with Johnny about whether or not they want season 13. This is when the show’s co-creator Chuck Lorren called the cast to his office. While Kaley thought it was about season 13, her hopes were shattered when Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper refused to star in another season. Kaley recalled that when she heard it she was extremely shocked. In an interview with “Variety”, she said, “and I was so shocked that I was literally like, ‘Continue on with what?’ Like, I didn’t even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: ‘Wow. I thought we were — I’m so blown away right now.”

Do you think that Jim and Kaley are best of friends? Let us know your opinion in the comments below