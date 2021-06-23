Big Bang Theory Fans Feel Betrayed After The Friends Reunion

Fans of sitcoms have already been blessed with the word of an upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion special. Could we possibly get a ‘Big Bang Theory’ one as well?

Once a television show has aired for a decade, even the most ardent fans will begin to wonder if they will soon be without their beloved series. So, it wasn’t exactly a surprise when it was announced that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ would end with season 12 in 2019, but that doesn’t mean that fans of Penny, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, Amy, and Sheldon were overjoyed to see the show come to an end.

Kaley Cuoco is keeping hopes alive for fans who desperately want to see more of the nerdy Caltech couples nearly two years after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended on a high note. Kaley revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that she’s “definitely” down to do a reunion show someday soon.

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show”, revealed the 35-year-old, who played Penny. “I can’t wait for the Friendsone, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.”

More than 15 years after the final episode of ‘Friends’ aired, a reunion is coming to HBO Max. Similarly, it appears that Kaley isn’t in a rush to assemble the gang. “It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped”, she continued. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes”.

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long”.

SO, WILL THERE BE A TBBT REUNION?

TBBT fans have been bashing the internet for a ‘Friends’ style reunion to happen. Isn’t that cool? It sounds like fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ have a lot of hope for a reunion, which makes sense. For one thing, the cast has remained supportive of one another in their professional endeavours as well as in their personal lives. So, thankfully, there is no sign of a major feud that would prevent them from reuniting one day.

Let’s hope that TBBT gets a reunion episode too. Let us know in the comments down below how desperate you are to have one.