Big Bang Theory: Making Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Sleep Together Was Chuck Lorre’s Dirty Plan

Kaley Cuoco aka Penny opened up about her experience of filming an intimate scene with her ex Johnny Galecki on the superhit series ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

We can all imagine how awkward and uncomfortable it feels to be around our ex. To think about filming with them and that also an intimate scene, can get a little embarrassing. Well, our Kaley Cuoco aka Penny from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was somehow caught up in a similar situation, while filming a romantic scene with her ex Johnny Galecki on the sets of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Kaley Cuoco reveals about Chuck Lorre’s plan

Did Chuck Lorre purposely write juicy scenes between Kaley and Johnny?

On one of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Kaley revealed that she thought that Chuck intentionally wrote a few romantic scenes between her and her ex, Johnny. “Johnny and I would talk, and I’m like, ‘I think — no, but I think he did that on purpose.’ I still believe he might have, yeah, because he’s so.”

On this, Shephard asked her if Chuck’s intention was to bring Kaley and Johnny back together? Kaley replied saying, “No, just to f— with us”. She further added that Chuck was only trying to mess with them both and if she were with Johnny at that time, she would have questioned Chuck about filming a romantic scene with Johnny.

Kaley opening up about dating Johnny

In a conversation with “Watch Magazine” in 2010, Kaley talked about her relationship with Johnny. “I dated [co-star Johnny] Galecki, so … yeah. We dated for almost two years. It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it”, she said. On this, the interviewer asked her how she managed to keep her relationship under hiding? Kaley said that she never spoke about her personal life to anyone. She said that they had a wonderful time together, but never told anyone about it or went out together. The reasons why they kept their relationship a secret was because they didn’t want anything to ruin the entire series. However, she mentioned that keeping her relationship a secret also made her feel very sad. “That’s not the kind of relationship I want – I don’t want to be hiding. We couldn’t do anything. It wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be. Everyone was always asking, and we deny-deny-denied. And I’m like, ‘Why am I denying this person that I love?’ It took a little bit of a toll on me and I think it did for him, too. Not that I want to go traipsing down a red carpet with anyone, but there’s got to be a happy medium”.

