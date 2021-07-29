The Big Bang Theory Is The Biggest Disappointment Of Kaley Cuoco’s Career

279 episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ failed to give Kaley Cuoco her much deserved Emmy nomination.

Even though Kaley Cuoco is still known for playing Penny in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the show failed to impress the Television Academy to nominate her for Emmy. It is after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended and she went on to do ‘The Flight Attendant’ that she was given her career’s first Emmy nomination under two categories – Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series categories. Cuoco serves as the producer of the HBO Max series under her label – Yes, Norman – along with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.

Kaley Cuoco’s shocking reaction to her first Emmy nomination

Overwhelmed with emotions after the nominations, Cuoco wrote, “I can’t believe how long I’ve been doing this in this business, and it’s never been for this”, beamed Cuoco, “It’s so surreal and I’m so grateful”.

Cuoco couldn’t contain her excitement and said that she will never forget the “surreal” moment she experienced when she found out about her Emmy nomination. She called herself a first-timer and thanked her co-stars for making the show happen.

She is visibly excited and can’t express in words how happy she is after hearing the Emmy nominations announcement.

Did Kaley Cuoco deserve an Emmy nomination for ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

In one of the fan pages of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, a user had expressed his disappointment in his post from 2012 because the Television Academy ignored Cuoco’s performance year after year. He wrote, “I wonder if Kaley Cuoco will ever be nominated for an Emmy. She deserves to at least be nominated! She is great in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. I honestly have no clue. Jim has, of course, been nominated and won. Twice. Johnny was nominated last year. There is now talk that Mayim could be nominated this year. And they all deserve it in my mind. I just wonder why Kaley is seemingly always left out of the discussion”.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ turned out to be a disappointment for Kaley Cuoco

Not all the fans on the fan page had the same opinion about her. Some thought that many comedy actresses are playing a more complex role than her character.

‘The Flight Attendant’ bagged a total of nine Emmy nominations that includes Cuoco’s co-star Rosie Perez for Supporting Actress Comedy Series, Comedy Series Writing, Comedy Series Directing, Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Comedy Series Casting, Production Design for a Contemporary Program (Hour or More), and Original Main Title Music.

The second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ will set out for filming in September. As per the reports, the scripting work is almost done. Cuoco revealed about one international location where the cast will shoot and that is Iceland. It will depend on the flexibility of travel permitted in the current pandemic situation.

The last time when we watched ‘The Flight Attendant’, Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) finds out that her co-worker is a CIA agent, and she is an asset for them.

Let us know if you think Kaley Cuoco deserved an Emmy nomination for her role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in the comments box below.