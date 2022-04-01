Benedict Cumberbatch Working Desperately To Become Marvel’s Next Iron Man

Will it be Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange, who leads the Avengers after Iron Man? Let’s find out.

After the demise of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in ‘Avengers: End Game’, there were quite a few rumours about who might take over the Avengers team. At one point, fans were debating between Spiderman and Captain America. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s boss has some other plans about who should be leading the MCU after Iron Man. According to Kevin Feige, the character carrying the burden of the entire MCU on his shoulders is none other than Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange.

Following his first few years of wonderful service, Benedict Cumberbatch has now been given a very special award for his contribution to the most cohesive cinematic universe to date.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic pathway that bears the names of some of Hollywood’s most famous actors and artists. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the ‘Multiverse of Madness‘, has also had his name etched in the concrete.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was in attendance, and he prepared a speech for the Sorcerer Supreme contender, which was all recorded by “Variety”. Feige began by recalling his visits to the renowned pavement, saying how it has always been a wonderful experience to witness someone get their star. Talking about how iconic the street is, Kevin said that he loves the Walk of Fame. Feige then said that coming there as a visitor has meant so much to him throughout his life. He further added that it is always amazing to come to see someone receive their star, and there is a little bit of magic in watching these sidewalk rituals.

He went on to say that Benedict has performed so many characters, citing Hamlet, Sherlock Holmes, and Star Trek‘s Khan as examples. On the other hand, the Marvel CEO emphasised how the well-known actor is “the first, the best, the greatest, and the only Doctor Stephen Strange”.

Feige praised Cumberbatch, saying that there are so many roles Benedict has played that he is deserving of this prestigious honour. He boasted that he was a fantastic Hamlet, a fantastic Sherlock Holmes, and the second-best Khan ever.

“You were brilliant in all the iconic roles, but to us and to millions around the globe, you deserve this honour for being the first, the best, the greatest and the only Doctor Stephen Strange”. He added

Feige then did stop here. He also said that due to his tremendous vision for where he could take Doctor Strange as a character, Benedict Cumberbatch has become “the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”. This was when he hinted that Doctor Strange could be the next Iron Man for MCU.

Kevin emphatically stated that Benedict had made this character a legend, with appearances in three of the top six films of all time. He then talked about their first meeting got set up as a general. How they wanted to pitch him this fantastic character, but before they could, Benedict said, ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange’. And this was because Benedict had always known what this could be. He has recognised Doctor Strange’s enormous potential. As a result, he has become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s anchor and is the only person capable of navigating the team through the “Madness of the Multiverse”.

So, is Doctor Strange replacing Iron Man?

With Iron Man and Steve Rogers out of the picture, for the time being, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange appears to be one of the most essential and prominent characters in the MCU. Even if he isn’t the Sorcerer Supreme, he is nonetheless responsible for the protection of all of reality.

Additionally, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ‘suggests that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange has been given a more “central” or crucial role in ‘The Avengers’. But what can we expect from Cumberbatch’s character? For that, we will have to wait for the movie to release on May 6, 2022.

