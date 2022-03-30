Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Lopez As Catwoman For His Dream Batman project

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have cracking off-screen chemistry. If things go right, we can see Jennifer Lopez playing Catwoman in a solo Batman movie starring Ben Affleck.

DCEU is currently far from being in the best possible shape that it could be in if the right decisions were made at the right time. But since the recent success of ‘The Batman’ gave the fans hope that perhaps DCEU isn’t as dead as it was presumed to be, there are again talks of Ben Affleck’s future as the Batman. The actor has also mentioned on multiple occasions that he might even like it if he could continue to play Batman on-screen. Now the fact that Jennifer’s name is getting tossed around to be a Catwoman. Is there something cooking up at the DC headquarters?

Highlights —

Jennifer Lopez a great Catwoman

Ben Affleck's Batman fighting Jennifer Lopez's Catwoman

Jennifer Lopez a great Catwoman

For the time being, Ben Affleck is solely focused on his acting roles, but there is no denying that he has the keen eyes of a filmmaker as well. Everyone knows Ben Affleck wanted to write and direct a solo Batman film starring himself a few years back. The fans were also yearning for the same since Ben’s rendition of the character was considered on-point. However, when it comes to Batman, Catwoman is quite a major part of the entire lore of Batman and Gotham. There is also a chance that Jennifer Lopez could have become the Catwoman to Ben’s Batman in the DCEU.

Jennifer Lopez a great Catwoman

There are several reasons why that is an idle situation. To begin with, they have a reputation for being a steamy couple on-screen. They have been dating on and off for a long time. But they appear to be in a good place with each other since the beginning of this year. Despite this, their on-screen chemistry hasn’t translated into anything significant professionally. They co-starred in the box office flop ‘Gigli’. However, there is no denying that they look fantastic together on-screen, and seeing them together may be a fantasy scenario for DC fans.

Ben Affleck’s Batman fighting Jennifer Lopez’s Catwoman

One more aspect that works in her favour is her age. She is 52 years old and a few years older than Ben. In the DCEU, Ben’s Batman is shown to be a little older and more mature. Hence, a mature Catwoman could perfectly fit in. Moreover, Ben’s Batman can also have an altercation with Jennifer’s Catwoman, which can be another ideal scenario the fans would love to witness.

‘The Flash‘ comes out this year, and there’s a good chance Ben will appear as Batman in at least one extended cameo. The recent success of ‘The Batman’ must have persuaded the DC think-tank. They might be thinking that resurrecting the DC superhero universe might not be such a bad idea.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Whatever decision is made, we can’t deny that seeing Ben and Jenny fight in their Batman and Catwoman costumes will be a lot of fun.

Tell us in the comments what do you think of the possibility of Ben and Jennifer Lopez starring Batman movie. Also, tell us your predictions regarding the future of DCEU.

