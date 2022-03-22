Ben Affleck Forewarns Everyone From Talking To Henry Cavill And Listening To His Advice

Beware! Ben Affleck has a very important piece of advice for all of us when talking to Henry Cavill. And we believe that we should all hear it with open ears to avoid becoming a meme.

Okay! It is time for you to refresh your memories. Remember when a ‘Sad Affleck’ meme went insanely viral on the internet? If you don’t, here’s a quick refresher— During the press tour, Ben fell asleep during an interview, and the footage got overlaid with Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence”. The meme went viral, and people all over the world were talking about it. And now, Batman and Superman are once again discussing the meme. Ben Affleck has a serious message for all of his fans. What exactly is it? Continue reading to find out.

Both Affleck and Cavill were promoting their respective projects, ‘The Tender Bar‘ (for which Affleck just got nominated for a Golden Globe) and ‘The Witcher‘. A day apart, they spoke with Fox 5 Washington DC and were asked whether they had a message for each other.

Affleck responded jokingly: “Do not drift off while talking to Henry, because they will zoom in on you, and play a Simon & Garfunkel song, and you will never live it down”.

“Hi to Ben Affleck, as well. Big fan of his”. Henry Cavill saw this clip and said

Video Credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

Ben Affleck on doing IP movie

Affleck stated in a separate interview with “The Playlist” that after his appearance as Batman in the upcoming ‘The Flash‘ film, he is most likely done with IP films. He explained that television represents something different. And when it happened with ‘The Last Duel’, he thought to himself, “That’ll probably be his last theatrical release”. He isn’t interested in doing IP films with such a large audience. That was something he was interested in and enjoyed, but it is no longer something he enjoys. It appeals to him when he sees other people doing it. And if one is going to do it, they should enjoy it. He enjoys experimenting with new things. So that’s what he wants to do. What matters most to him is that people notice it because it is in a limited theatrical release, which is fantastic.

Video Credits: i GoT DC

He further said that he knows that most people watch movies on Amazon, and he wants the audience to see his movie because that is what really matters to him.

What is Ben Affleck’s movie ‘Tender Bar’ about?

‘The Tender Bar’ is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Clooney and based on a screenplay by William Monahan. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name, published in 2005, tells the story of his childhood on Long Island. Lily Rabe and Ben Affleck

Christopher Lloyd, Tye Sheridan, and Daniel Ranieri are among the cast members.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

The plot of the film is set in 1970s Long Island, where JR Maguire, nine, and his mother Dorothy return to their grandparents after Dorothy’s relationship with his father falls apart. He builds a bond with his Uncle Charlie, the proprietor of a neighbourhood tavern, while he is there. JR has a surrogate father in Charlie, who supports him in his goal of becoming a successful writer. JR’s mother is adamant that he attends Yale or Harvard Law School and become a lawyer.

Amazon Studios released the film for the first time on December 17, 2021. Following this, the film widely got released on December 22, 2021. It then began streaming on Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Even though critics were not completely satisfied with the movie, Ben Affleck earned a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his exceptional performance.

Do you recall the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme? If yes, share if you also tried to become a little creative with that meme.

