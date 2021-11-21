Ben Affleck hated being in ‘Justice League’ but loved ‘The Flash’

Actor, director and writer, Ben Affleck has been through it all in Hollywood. Yet it was the infamous ‘Justice League’ that truly broke him. But the unsavoury experience was smoothed out by his tenure in ‘The Flash’.

When Ben Affleck entered the DC Extended Universe, he had many hopes: to star as Batman, to direct many films featuring his characters and deliver good superhero art. However, given the events that transpired and the difficult experience with ‘Justice League‘, Ben Affleck decided to call it quits with DC films and promised to appear for one last time as Batman in ‘The Flash‘.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Ben Affleck’s troubles in DCEU

Ben Affleck’s experience with ‘The Flash’

AFFLECK’S RELAPSE

By now, it is a known fact that working in DCEU films is not for the weak-hearted. There is no better example to illustrate this than with what happened during the making of ‘Justice League’. This film was plagued with misfortune from the very beginning. Not only did its inaugural director Zack Snyder lose his child but also Ben Affleck suffered a relapse into alcoholism during the filming. ‘Justice League’ had carved its name in black ink in the annals of history, only to be redeemed by ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. But that’s another story. For now, we focus on Ben Affleck.

Video Credits: John Campea

After Warner Bros. mistreatment of ‘Justice League’ as well as ‘Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice’ by disrespecting the director’s vision, Ben Affleck decided to leave all his DC ambitions behind and wear his cape for one final appearance in ‘The Flash’. However, besides creative reasons, the actor was also concerned that working anymore in the DCEU or making his own Batman film might just kill him. Despite a prepared script for a Batman movie, the actor was apprehensive that he might drink himself “to death” if he “went through” working with DC again.

Related: Ben Affleck Has Secretly Signed Up For Batgirl Movie

As it turns out, the actor’s fallout with former wife Jennifer Garner and ‘Justice League’ happened around the same time. This drove the actor to take up an unhealthy amount of drinking. Although as per Affleck, his alcohol consumption had earlier been “relatively normal”, these factors worsened his intake. In addition, he also took to casual intercourse, gambling, binge-eating and shopping to allay his “discomfort” and stepped into a “vicious cycle” of consuming unhealthy things.

Ben Affleck hated being in ‘Justice League’ but loved ‘The Flash’

Nevertheless, he got out of this phase after a “few slip-ups” during a recovery process that was “really instructive”. He feels “healthy and good” as never before. Hence, it is only natural that Ben Affleck praised his time working on set for ‘The Flash’.

FUN WITH THE FLASH

While what Ben Affleck experienced during ‘Justice League’ is tragic, it is wonderful to know he is in a better space in his life. Not only is he healthier and sober but also content in his love life. His reunion with former beau Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when it was revealed. And who are we kidding? Their relationship has gotten used to breaking the internet perhaps every other fortnight.

Related: Ben Affleck’s Next Big Role In The DCEU Depends On Jared Leto

The happiness that Affleck is soaking in his personal life also translated to his work life. The Oscar-winning artist recently spilt beans about his time while he worked on the upcoming DC film ‘The Flash’. While praising his experience of the film, Ben Affleck expressed, “[The Flash] was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun … I had a great time … I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making ‘Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom]’”.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

We hope that the “really lovely” and “really fun” time that Ben Affleck spent while filming ‘The Flash’ translated on the screen as well. It would be also amazing to see if he ends up sharing the screen with Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight who is also set to appear in the film. The film follows the story of Barry Allen going back in time to save his mother from dying. However, this creates a fracture in reality and that is how we will get to see more than one Batman in the film.

Even in ‘The Flash’, Ben Affleck’s Batman is expected to mentor Ezra Miller’s Flash. It would be fascinating to witness what ripples this film is going to create in the DC Extended Universe. Furthermore, the film being Ben Affleck’s final nod in the DCEU, it will be bittersweet to watch his last appearance. Nevertheless, something is better than nothing as Henry Cavill’s Superman was totally removed from the film.

How excited are you to see two Batmans in ‘The Flash’? What do you make of Ben Affleck’s difficult experience in ‘Justice League’? Comment below!