Bella Hadid Is The First Celebrity To Criticize Keanu Reeves

This is Bella Hadid’s brutally honest opinion about Keanu Reeves’ ‘The Matrix’.

How many times have we seen celebrities engaging in fun banter? Several times, right? Be it pulling each other’s legs on the sets or mocking each other on social media – our celebrities know how to keep that kid alive inside themselves. And now, Bella Hadid has jumped on this bandwagon where she took a dig at Keanu Reeves’s ‘The Matrix’. Trust us, it’s all fun and games.

The sci-fi series, ‘The Matrix’ returned on the big screens with its fourth instalment along with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.

However, it looks like Keanu Reeves failed to work his magic on Bella Hadid. She shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the set of ‘Matrix Resurrection’ only days after the film’s debut.

The picture shows Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss filming for the movie in front of a green screen. Bella didn’t say whether the scenes without special effects startled her or if she was mocking the movie when she uploaded the image on her social media.

But from what we can say, it looks like she was just playfully pulling Keanu’s legs.

What is ‘The Matrix: Resuurections’ about?

Lana Wachowski produced, co-wrote, and directed ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, a 2021 American science fiction action film. It is the fourth instalment in ‘The Matrix’ film franchise and the sequel to ‘The Matrix: Revolutions’ (2003).

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, who reprise their roles from the previous films.

The film is set sixty years after the Revolution and follows Neo, a video game developer who struggles to distinguish between dreams and reality. With the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, a group of rebels escape Neo from a new version of the Matrix and fight a new enemy who has Trinity imprisoned.

Reviews of ‘The Matrix: Resurrection’

It looks like there are some mixed reactions from the critics about this fourth instalment of ‘The Matrix’. Where on one hand there are all praises for Lana Wachowski, on the other, some critics found that the sense of wonder is missing. Allen Adams from the “Main Edge” said, “Lana Wachowski has shaped and shined the mirror that is The Matrix Resurrections to the precise specifications that she sought. The reflection we see is what she means us to see. How we feel about that vision? Well … that’s for us to consider”.

Richard Brody from “The Newyorker” said,

“Effortful explanations of original characters’ reincarnation by different actors mix with sluggish world-building and reflexive riffs on fiction, reality, and nostalgia. What’s more, the action is routine; the sense of wonder is missing”.

What do you think about this whole Bella Hadid mocking Keanu Reeves controversy? Do you think it was all for fun or we are missing something deeper here?

