Batman Gone Bust: Shooting Wrapped After Going Over Budget

Warner Bros. is upset that ‘The Batman’ got over budget. And rumours are suggesting that it is because of expensive stunts. Keep reading to find out.

Nothing can disguise the reality that ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, is one of the pandemic’s most heavily impacted films. The crew had to take many breaks, not just the initial six-month hiatus, and the sources claim that WB is unhappy about its budget.

Highlights —

It’s a wrap!

Official budgetary details for ‘The Batman’ have yet to be released, but a number of Hollywood insiders and pundits have pegged it at approximately $100 million, which, if accurate, would be a remarkably low sum for a feature-length blockbuster starring the comic book legend. In fact, it would be the cheapest live-action Batman film since Tim Burton’s $80 million ‘Batman Returns’, 30 years ago. However, there is no information on whether those preliminary figures account for the consequences of the Coronavirus outbreak, as very few productions have been hit harder than Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s revival.

Given the enormous delays, costs incurred as a result of the required health, and safety regulations, and the expense of quarantining the entire cast and crew in their own enclosed bubble, it’s logical to infer that the budget has grown dramatically. However, a fresh Reddit source suggests that the rise is due to the significant stunt work, which Warner Bros. is believed to be unhappy about.

For the uninitiated, ‘The Batman’ began filming in January 2020, with a release date of June 2021. However, due to pandemic-related lockdowns, the team was only able to complete the shoot by March of this year. The release date for Batman is currently set for March 2022.

Matt Reeves released an update on ‘The Batman’ on Twitter on May 13 after being idle for months. The filmmaker confirmed that the film’s shoot has been completed by sharing a photo of a covered clapboard from the set. The post was praised by DCEU fans who are eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival. ‘The Batman’ cast includes Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

Following Matt Reeves’ post, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in ‘The Batman’, tweeted about the project’s end. When he shared a fan painting of his character, he added, “Gordon out … for now”, which some fans interpreted as a clue to a sequel in the works. While many are anticipating the release of the film, some DCEU fans are still debating whether or not Robert Pattinson should play their favourite hero in ‘The Batman’.

